The Grass Is Greener Festival Cancels Canberra And Geelong Events

Organisers of the Grass Is Greener Festival have announced that upcoming events in Canberra and Geelong are now cancelled.

The news comes two days on from ONEFOUR removing themselves from the festival lineup, noting that the festival had “failed to honour their obligations”. In a statement released today, The Grass Is Greener’s team – the Handpicked Group – have explained why this weekend’s events have been cancelled, while shows in Carins and the Gold Coast are cleared to move forward.

“As we believe in honesty and ethical practice, we also believe in sharing the circumstances truthfully with you,” the statement reads. “The reason for cancellation doesn’t rest upon a single factor. Rather, it’s related to the culmination of multiple elements that have affected not only us but our industry partners and siblings across the entire event industry in the COVID/post-lockdown period.” The Handpicked Group go on to explain that cost increases across the board have “affected our planning to an unprecedented degree”. Their statement also points out that consumer investment and the willingness to buy festival tickets has also changed since coming out of lockdown. And then to top it off, bad weather forecasts in Canberra and Geelong have led the festival organisers to the decision to cut their losses and cancel these East Coast events. “While the shows were selling slower than predicted, we still had full intention of seeing them through – loss or otherwise.” “However, when coupled with the chance that sites might not even be built due to the impending weather, we knew we had to make a call as soon as possible.” Earlier this week, ONEFOUR had released a statement to their fans, apologising to their fans. “After multiple attempts to work through many challenges with The Grass Is Greener, they have failed to honour their obligations and cannot deliver the show we and our fans expect,” ONEFOUR’s said. “We want to apologise to our fans, especially those who bought tickets to support us. We regret this unfortunate turn of events and hope to see our fans soon.”

Tickets for the Grass Is Greener in Canberra and Geelong are valid for the Gold Coast and Cairns events on Saturday 22 October and Saturday 29 October, respectively. Refunds, however, will be available within the next 7-14 business days.