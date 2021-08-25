SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the massive Great Ocean content has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now explore this vast new region that offers various features and activities.



The Great Ocean Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

The Great Ocean is a mystical region full of secrets and rare treasures, and Adventurers can enter the ocean after they complete one of the main quests of North Valencia. They will need to visit the main islands of the ocean in order to remove the mist that covers areas they have not yet visited on the map.

Adventurers can obtain a Ship with a Ship license and can enhance it to increase their sea-faring abilities. While sailing, they can enjoy various content such as Cannon Combat, Fishing Hot Spots, Treasure Recovery, and Wanted Missions.

Adventurers can engage in battles against sea monsters and pirates by loading Cannonballs in their Ships. An Auto-Shoot feature is also available to allow sailors to continue shooting Cannons while they are being aimed.

Areas where seagulls are gathered are Fishing Hot Spots and Adventurers can get better items that are exchangeable for craft materials such as Plywood, Steel, and Ocuilla Coins.

The expedition to the Great Ocean can also lead Adventurers to a new battleground; Padix Pirate Island. To enter the island, Adventurers will need 10 invitations which can be obtained by completing weekly missions or by defeating monsters and pirate ships.

Visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.