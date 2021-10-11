“The great resignation is coming,” said Anthony Klotz, an expert on employee resignations, in a May 2021 interview with Bloomberg. Fast forward to June and the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (SWAA) found that over 40 percent of employees said they would leave if forced to go back to the office. In August, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) confirmed an increase in the number of resignations. It added that 65 percent of employees had looked for a new job. After surviving the onslaught of Covid-19, companies face a new threat.

Cassie resigned as director of a multinational bank to pursue her passion for coaching. Gina left 10 years of work in the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) industry and then opened a thriving coffee shop. Bernie switched to full-time remote work as a virtual assistant. This helped him avoid infecting his daughter who has a high risk of contracting the virus. These echo the 2021 Covid Edition Retention Report by the Work Institute that found the top 3 reasons for resignations revolved around career, health and family, and work-life balance.

Julie Hancock and colleagues, experts on human capital, shared several negative effects of employee resignations to organizations. These involve a decrease in productivity, financial performance, customer results, and safety and quality outputs.

Given the context of Covid-19, what can companies do?

Develop managers. The 2021 Work Institute study showed that managers can influence the careers and work-life balance of their employees. They hone companies by setting the tone for culture, mentoring, redesigning jobs, improving employee work-life balance, and ensuring positive employee-employer relationships. The study concluded that the “development of managers must be at the center of every employer's strategy.”

Encourage hybrid work setups. While not for all, PwC found that 83 percent of employers said that remote work was a success. However, the September 2021 SWAA report indicated that employees wanted more than two days of remote work versus the one day planned by employers.

Provide psychological safety. Psychological safety is the feeling of security that you can take risks. A June 2021 study by Workhuman indicated that saying thank you and checking with employees every week reported the highest ratings of psychological safety.

How do companies mold their organizations amidst the great resignation? Will they consider developing managers, encouraging hybrid setups, and improving psychological safety as part of their scenario plans? Or, like when the pandemic struck, will they be burned? As I reflect, a coworker sent an email saying: “…I wanted to take this opportunity to send you one last message.” Perhaps the great resignation has indeed come.

Hannibal George A. Marchan works as a middle manager in the IT-BPM industry. He is studying for his PhD in Business at the De La Salle University-Taft. His areas of interest include business strategy, operations management, and learning and development. You can reach him at hannibal_marchan@dlsu.edu.ph.