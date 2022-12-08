The Gum Ball 2023 Expands With Paul Dempsey, Cable Ties, & More

Just a matter of weeks after The Gum Ball announced the first batch of acts for its 2023 event, the festival has expanded matters by revealing its second portion of acts. The festival’s second announcement includes a number of Aussie luminaries including the likes of Paul Dempsey, Cable Ties, and Ainslie Wills, just to name a few.

The bill also includes an international addition by way of Canada’s The Sheepdogs, who make their first trek to the country since 2012. Elsewhere, the second lineup announcement is complemented by the likes of First Beige, Datura4, Velvet Trip, Ben Leece & Left Of The Dial, and local outfits SPUZ and Saylor & The Flavor.

Paul Dempsey – ‘Idiot Oracle’

The Gum Ball runs from Friday, 21st to Monday, 24th April 2023. It’s taking place in Lower Belford on Wonnarua Country in the NSW Hunter Valley.

The annual festival announced its 2023 details back in late October with American grunge icons Mudhoney appearing at the event as part of their first Aussie tour since 2014. Elsewhere, The Gum Ball has also snared big names such as Party Dozen, Darren Hanlon, and The New Christs.

The Gum Ball 2023

Paul Dempsey

The Sheepdogs (Can)

Ainslie Wills

First Beige

Datura4

Cable Ties

Ben Leece & Left Of The Dial

Velvet Trip

SPUZ

Saylor & The Flavor

Joining…

Mudhoney

Party Dozen

The New Christs

Full Flower Moon Band

Darren Hanlon

Flowertruck

WILSN

Turtle Skull

Rum Jungle

Boomchild

Trip Fandino

Tall Shaun & The Resolution Blues

Cormac Grant Band

Daphzie

Dates & Venue

Friday, 21st – Monday, 24th April, 2023 – Dashville, Lower Belford/Wonnarua Country, NSW

