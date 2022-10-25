The Gum Ball 2023 Lineup: Mudhoney, Party Dozen, The New Christs and More

The Gum Ball has announced the first batch of artists for its 2023 event. Seattle grunge lifers Mudhoney lead the announcement, along with contemporary acts Party Dozen, Flowertruck and Full Flower Moon Band and scene veterans The New Christs.

The Gum Ball runs from Friday, 21st to Monday, 24th April 2023. It’s taking place in Lower Belford on Wonnarua Country in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Party Dozen – ‘Macca the Mutt’ ft. Nick Cave

Mudhoney’s Gum Ball headline appearance is part of the group’s 14-date Australian tour, which also includes a slot at Melbourne’s Cherry Rock festival. Mudhoney’s latest album, Digital Garbage, came out in 2018.

Party Dozen, the project of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet, released their third album, The Real Work, in July 2022, featuring the Nick Cave collab ‘Macca the Mutt’. Several other Gum Ball acts have released new LPs in 2022, including Flowertruck (Partly Cloudy, September), Full Flower Moon Band (Diesel Forever, September) and Darren Hanlon (Life Tax, March).

The New Christs, meanwhile, will return to the stage this Saturday, 29th October at the Do the Pop! festival in Port Campbell, Victoria. Led by Radio Birdman’s Rob Younger, the band’s latest album, Incantations, was released in 2014.

The Gum Ball 2023

Mudhoney

Party Dozen

The New Christs

Full Flower Moon Band

Darren Hanlon

Flowertruck

WILSN

Turtle Skull

Rum Jungle

Boomchild

Trip Fandino

Tall Shaun & The Resolution Blues

Cormac Grant Band

Daphzie

Dates & Venue

Friday, 21st-Monday, 24th April 2023 – Dashville, Lower Belford/Wonnarua Country, NSW

