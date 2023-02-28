“The Hang Lung Scholarship and Development Donation for the Visually Impaired” Is Open for ApplicationHLLogo.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 February 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) has partnered with the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired (“Ebenezer” or “The School”) to set up “The Hang Lung Scholarship and Development Donation for the Visually Impaired” (“Scholarship”). The fund aims to support the holistic development of students and graduates of the School in pursuing their studies and career development, and to help achieve diversity and inclusivity within the community through the empowerment of visually impaired students in the development of their skills and the attainment of their aspirations.

Proceeds from the HK$ 30 million fund for “The Hang Lung Scholarship and Development Donation for the Visually Impaired” will be used every year for scholarships and learning subsidies for outstanding students and graduates of Ebenezer to continue their studies and maximize their capabilities, as well as for arranging Christian ministry works by the School.

The Scholarship is open for application from now to March 31, 2023, with the selection process in May 2023. Between six and eight outstanding visually impaired youths will be selected in this batch, based on academic performance, professional development, social commitment, and other outstanding achievements. The Scholarship Selection Panel consists of management of Hang Lung and representatives from Ebenezer. With the Scholarship, young people with visual impairment will be encouraged to overcome limitations, achieve career and professional success, and make contributions to the community.

Hang Lung actively promotes youth development and social diversity and inclusivity under its pillar community investment programs – the “Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program”, targeting young female university students across the nation; the “Hang Lung Mathematics Awards” nurturing over 2,400 secondary students in Hong Kong since its establishment in 2004; and the “Love No Limit” initiative for the elderly living with dementia. The Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team will also be cooperating with Ebenezer to arrange various volunteer activities for its students, in order to support good mental health and social development.

