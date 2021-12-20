The High IP and Commerce Value Competition ended in Chongqing with Singapore start-up won the third prize

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On December 15, 2021, the final of the 2nd Western Science City Double High Competition, co-sponsored by the Chongqing Municipal Intellectual Property Office, the Chongqing Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, the Sichuan Intellectual Property Service Promotion Center, and the Sichuan Provincial Science and Technology Department, and hosted by the People’s Government of Bishan District of Chongqing Municipality, the Chongqing Intellectual Property Protection Center, and the Sichuan Intellectual Property Protection Center, successfully completed the final of the 2nd Western Science City Double High Competition. The second Double High Competition set up a sub-division in Singapore for the first time in order to attract overseas projects, which was hosted by Patentgo (Singapore) Pte. Ltd..



The Final Of The High IP and Commerce Value Competition

Singapore sub-division facing the world’s well-known universities, innovation incubators, accelerators, science and technology parks, associations, research institutions, etc., involving field of information technology, life and health, software technology, new materials, medical equipment. It collected 20 high-tech projects. All 20 projects went through the audit with Four dimensions scoring screening such as; Enterprise status, Technological advancement, Market conditions, and Patent cultivation. Finally Innovo Pte. Ltd. (Plasma online cleaning), Innovfusion Pte. Ltd. (Intelligent infusion pump), Decod Science and Technology Pte. Ltd. (Ultra-wideband ground penetrating radar) three projects entered the grand final with 22 other finalists from China. Among them, Innovo Pte. Ltd. won the Third prize, and the Innovfusion Pte. Ltd. and Decod Science and Technology Pte. Ltd. won the Excellence award.

Innovo Pte. Ltd. (Plasma online Cleaning)

Innovo uses microelectronics plasma cleaning technology to realize online cleaning of the tip of the back-end equipment of the semiconductor industry, effectively removing contaminants such as tightly bound metals and oxides.

Innovfusion Pte. Ltd. (Intelligent Infusion Pump)

Innovfusion is committed to the development, production and sales of accurate, personalized anesthesia and pain infusion pump management systems for childbirth and postoperative delivery.

Decod Science & Technology Pte. Ltd. (Ultra-wideband ground penetrating radar)

Decod uses the patented Ultra-wideband ground penetrating radar (UWB GPR) technology which developed by themselves to realize real-time high-resolution depiction and analysis of three-dimensional spatial structures of underground or hidden objects.

Western Science City Double High Competition is the first innovation competition in China with the theme of “High-value patent cultivation and High-quality commerce transformation”, this year it attracted 128 high-value patent projects from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Singapore to register for the competition.

Authoritative experts from the fields of Intellectual property, Venture capital, and Enterprise operations, focusing on the four dimensions to judge on the 25 finalists; Relevance of core patents, Technological innovations, Patent navigation and Global competition. Comments was make on patent layout, overall quality and overall evaluation, never the less suggestions was also given to the participant.

In the end, First prize, Second prizes, Third prizes, Excellent awards and Most popularity award were selected.

This setting of the Singapore Division is an important milestone in the overseas promotion of the Western Science City Double High Competition, and also an important embodiment of the in-depth promotion of the China–Singapore (Chongqing) connectivity initiative.

Patentgo is looking forward to more local Singapore start-up and innovation company taking part in following year, so as others international start-up base in Singapore.

Media Contact:

Guanwhee Teo, caoxian@patentgo.cn