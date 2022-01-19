The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Urges 2022-23 Budget Allocation to Improve the Current Old Districts and Old Buildings Conditions183953-HKIH-1.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 January

2022 – Ms. Yu Chun, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Housing

(HKIH) sent a letter to the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government last week and proposed the followings regarding

the 2022-23 Budget:

(1) Allocate budget to strengthen anti-epidemic measures in old

districts and rural village areas

The COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong remains challenging. Therefore, it

is critical to improve hygiene of local community to fight the virus. However, some

buildings in old districts and rural villages do not have proper property

management (PM) support and cleaning services, they are areas of great

potential risk under the pandemic.

HKIH Recommendations

For buildings with

confirmed cases or residents who are required to receive compulsory testing ,

HKIH suggested the Government to allocate funding in the 2022-23 Budget for a

one-off comprehensive cleaning action for these buildings, their surrounding lanes

and streets. The initiative can maintain the overall environmental hygiene of

these areas, thus reducing the chance of

transmission as well as the risk faced by the community. It also serves the purpose of reminding owners and residents of the

importance of professional property management and environmental hygiene.

(2) Allocate budget to encourage residents of old buildings or village

houses to engage PM services under the pandemic

Over the years, quite

a number of old buildings in the urban area and village houses in remote areas do not have effective and professional property

maintenance and management, since they are not supported by any residents’

organizations and management companies. Different problems arise under the

pandemic, such as building management, environmental hygiene, security,

maintenance, illegal alterations and changes in building use, etc. As a result,

the Government has to face the problems which can actually be solved by engaging

consistent, professional and effective property management services. Under

pandemic crisis, citizens have stronger awareness of the need for good property

management and the Government should seize this golden opportunity to encourage

them to engage effective property management services.

HKIH Recommendations

Therefore, HKIH suggested the Government to reserve budget

in the 2022-23 Budget to provide seed funding for the establishment of Owners’

Corporations (OC) and hire PM services. The seed funding can be used for

initial appointment of professional PM companies or for setting up of CCTV

systems. It can help improving residents’ living environment and extending the

lifespan of buildings, as well as, ensuring the safety and hygiene of these

areas in local community.

(3) Subsidies for implementing Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Charging

Scheme

HKIH is delighted that The Waste Disposal (Charging for Municipal

Solid Waste) (Amendment) Bill 2018 was passed by the Legislative Council. To comply

with civil responsibility and support environmental protection, HKIH believes

that the PM industry will show full support to the scheme. All in all,

properties with OCs or PM companies will have a higher success rate in proper execution

of waste reduction initiatives. However,

it may be difficult for residents of some old buildings or rural village houses

to comply with this statutory requirement as they are lack of PM services and

monitoring systems. This may hinder the

effectiveness of waste reduction.

HKIH Recommendations

HKIH hopes that the Government will subsidize installation of CCTV

system for old buildings and rural village houses without PM company for

monitoring illegal garbage disposal and will also subsidize in upgrading or

installing public refuse collection points/recycle bins in order to enhance hygiene

of nearby areas too. Installation of CCTV system can also alleviate manpower

burden and reduce management fee if a PM company is engaged in future. This

will benefit small properties of limited owners to have PM services at an

affordable cost. At the same time, HKIH suggested the Government to reserve budget

for distributing designated garbage bags to residents free of charge at the

early stage of MSW implementation so as to assist residents to get used to the new

Scheme.

(4) Allocate budget to encourage digitalization of the

city and PM industry.

Digital transformation of the city is a popular trend.

Recently, many PM companies have launched AI-management. Supplemented with

technology and service, it can be used in daily management work and provide a

more high-quality living experience for citizens. Nevertheless, hindered by cost-effectiveness

concerns among network providers, old districts and remote areas in Hong Kong are

seriously short of facilities like optical fibres and launch stations. Thus, it

hinders the overall pace of digital transformation in Hong Kong.

HKIH Recommendations

HKIH suggested the Government to establish a long-term and comprehensive

plan for Hong Kong’s 5G infrastructure projects in the 2022-23 Budget to

establish necessary network infrastructures for areas in need. Besides, the Government

should provide funding or subsidies for developing innovative technology and deploying

latest devices in the PM industry. It can help accelerating 5G infrastructure development

and benefit the digital transformation of the PM industry, old buildings’

management, and Hong Kong society as a whole.