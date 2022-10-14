The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2022 　”Sustainability in Built Asset and Countryside Conservation” Balancing conservation and economic development123.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 October 2022 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveying Division hosted the Building Surveyors Conference 2022 at New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel today. Themed “Sustainability in Built Asset and Countryside Conservation”, the Conference gathered around 250 professionals from various government departments, business leaders, experts, and scholars to deliberate on surveying industry prospects. Sr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman of the Hong Kong Green Building Council attended the Conference as its Guest of Honour.

The public concern about conservation and sustainability has been increasing in recent years. Meanwhile, the HKSAR Government is also determined to promote ecological conservation and green development. This vision is reflected in the “Northern Metropolis Development Strategy” announced last year at the Policy Address and the expansion of the (then) Environmental Bureau to the Environment and Ecology Bureau.

This Conference gathered speakers from inside and outside the Building Surveying field to share their thoughts and insights on balancing conservation and socio-economic development. It inspired the surveyors to achieve the shared goal of making a better and greener society.

Sr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman of the Hong Kong Green Building Council noted in his opening address, “The theme of the Building Surveyor Conference 2022 has highlighted timely on the important topic of “Sustainability in Built asset and Countryside Conservation”. To achieve carbon natural before 2050, I wish to advocate to surveyors to design and operate a people-orientated, sharing and ecologically balanced sustainable built environment, including through enhancing the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency in new buildings and retro-commissioning our existing buildings.”

The Conference comprised three sections, namely “Countryside Conservation”, “Green Building”, and “Sustainable Development”. Nine industry leaders, experts and scholars deliberated the industry trends of sustainable development and explored prospects of building surveying profession from all-rounded and professional perspectives. Speakers included

Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government deliberating on “Setting Building Standards for a Sustainable Built Environment”; Mr TSE Cheong-wo, Edward, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government on “Sustainable and Liveable City: Our Way Out”; Prof TANG Man-bun, Stephen, BBS, Head of Countryside Conservation Office, Environmental Protection Department, Hong Kong SAR Government on “Countryside Conservation & Urban-Rural Symbiosis”; Prof LAM Chiu-ying, SBS, Chairman, The Hong Kong Countryside Foundation on “Conservation and Restoration of Natural and Cultural Assets in Hong Kong”; Prof LAM Kin-che, SBS, JP, Adjunct Professor of Department of Geography and Resource Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong on “Environmental Impact Assessment of Countryside Development”; Dr Eric WIKRAMANAYAKE, Director of Wildlife and Wetlands, WWF – Hong Kong on “Integrating The Green with The Gray: The Inner Deep Bay Wetland Landscape as A Nature-Based Solution for A Livable, Climate-Resilient Northern Metropolis”; and Mr HO Ho-yin, Patrick, Deputy Head of Sustainable Development, Swire Properties Limited on “Advancing to Net-Zero Built Asset – Swire Properties’ Strategy and Vision”, and more. It aroused active discussion among the attendees.

Sr CHEUNG Man-to, Arthur, Chairman, HKIS Building Surveying Division mentions, “Surveyors always need to keep pace with time and adopt new technologies and innovative approaches to design an urban built environment in harmony with sustainable development. We can contribute our professions throughout the entire project cycle to enhance the quality of new and existing buildings and strive to achieve sustainability for a better and greener Hong Kong.”

Sr KWOK Pak-wai, Jeffrey, Organising Committee Chairman of HKIS Building Surveyors Conference 2022 notes in his closing speech, “The Conference covered the latest initiatives for sustainable development in different aspects and the direction of the surveying industry in the future. We hope to deliver all-around skills and knowledge to enlighten our participants into achieving our common goal of unleashing Hong Kong’s potential in sustainable development.”

