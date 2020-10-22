“‘The House Arrest of Us’ director Richard Arellano on working with Kathniel: “Very professional””

Director Richard Arellano shares how his working experience was with ‘The House Arrest of Us’ stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

After first working together on the set of La Luna Sangre in 2017, director Richard Arellano said he is happy to be reunited with his lead stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in the new Kapamilya digital series The House Arrest of Us.

“Marami na akong ginawang series pero ito yung special kasi first time with Star Cinema na binigyan ako ng opportunity especially ito si Kathniel nakatrabaho ko ulit and salamat,” he shared during The House Arrest of Us virtual press launch held earlier this month.

During the event, the Kapamilya director also revealed all the safety protocols they followed before they started lock-in taping for the show for several weeks straight. “Siyempre new normal so may social distancing, after the shoot kailangan tulog lang then hiwa-hiwalay na and then, yun lang. Kailangan talaga i-observe yung protocol and siyempre bago kami pumunta sa location, may entry swab testing and then meron kaming middle swab testing din so in the middle of the schedule mag-te-testing pa rin kami para siguradong negative lahat. Pag-uwi rin ng bahay para sa pamilya nila,” he revealed.

Aside from his lead stars, direk Richard also credited his ensemble cast for making it easy to do their lock-in taping and classified all their performances as assets to the show. “Actually masarap siya gawin. Mas enjoy since comedy tapos mas relaxed. Basta mas enjoy siya gawin. Excited ako i-mount and number one kasi, yung cast din very cooperative so walang problema. Very professional lahat. Kaya nag-work rin siguro yung House Arrest of Us dahil din sa buong team talaga ang susi ng lahat,” he said.

The House Arrest of Us also stars Alora Sasam, Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, Arlene Muhlach, and Gardo Versoza. It will start airing on October 24 on KTX.ph and will also be available on iWantTFC.