The IFTA FinTech Achievement Award 2019 award winners revealedIFTA.jpg.jpeg

Awards recognise outstanding contributions to FinTech sector, with Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie, Mr Jim Lai, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited on list of awardees

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 September 2020 – The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 (the “Awards”) organized by the Institute of Financial of Technologists of Asia (IFTA) successfully concluded today. The award ceremony this year was held online in response to the persistent influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award has returned in its second edition with the theme of “Transforming FinTech Communities with Competence, Character, and Care”, to recognise talents and corporates in their pursuit of innovative solutions that meet both business and social needs. A total of 26 corporate and 4 individual awards were announced in a wide range of fields, including Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Payment Tech, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

Kicking off the award ceremony was Guest of Honour Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR government.

Mr Chan said “Hong Kong has one of the highest consumer FinTech adoption rates in the world. According to the Global FinTech Adoption Index, Hong Kong’s adoption rate increased from 32% in 2017 to 67% in 2019, ranking above other major markets including France, USA and Japan.”

“With over 600 FinTech companies and start-ups operating in Hong Kong, the government will continue to work closely with the industry and develop Hong Kong as a FinTech hub of the region” Mr Chan added.

Mr Paul Pong, IFTA Founder and Chairman, added “FinTech solutions enable businesses and consumers to address physical distancing needs without losing access to the financial systems they depend upon. We are in difficult times, but it can also be seen as a golden year for the development of financial technology.”

This year, the newly set Iconic Star award goes to Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie; Mr Jim Lai, Vice President of Tencent & Chairman of Fusion Bank; and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder and CEO of ClusterTech, in recognition of how they have devoted their time in their respective professions to create extraordinary impacts on the FinTech industry.

One of the Iconic Stars Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie added “Living in an uncertain and volatile world, Bowtie, as a novel Fintech business platform, is challenging industry norms that we have taken for granted with the application of disruptive technological innovations with the aim of enabling society to reimagine our future.”

Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)

Award Categories Awardees Companies Award Achievement Levels Advisory Tech Red Pulse Silver Algo-Trading CASH Algo Finance Group Gold Artificial Intelligence Lufax Holding Limited Diamond BIBO Limited Gold Convoy Financial Services Limited Gold Blockchain-based Transformation Lufax Holding Limited Platinum Blockchain Solutions Limited Silver Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited Silver Liquefy Limited Silver Cloud Computing Blue Insurance Limited Diamond beNovelty Limited Platinum Convoy Global Holdings Limited Platinum Cybersecurity Lufax Holding Limited Platinum Big Data Analytics FreightAmigo Services Limited Platinum BIBO Limited Gold Wizpresso Limited Silver YOOV Internet Technology Limited Silver Data Privacy BIBO Limited Silver Digital Banking OneConnect Financial Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Limited Platinum Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Limited Platinum Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited Silver Financial Planning Tech Manulife Investment Management Platinum Innovative Tech Blue Insurance Limited Diamond Asiabots Limited Gold IX Fintech Limited Silver InsurTech Avo Insurance Company Limited Diamond Blue Insurance Limited Diamond MediConCen Limited Diamond Prudential Hong Kong Limited Gold Lending Tech FundPark Limited Platinum Payment Tech QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited Platinum Transwap Limited Platinum AsiaTop Loyalty Limited Gold Mojodomo Hong Kong Limited Gold Octopus Cards Limited Gold Universal Pocket (H.K.) Co. Limited Gold GPEC Technology Co. Limited Silver PropTech Centaline Data Technology Limited Platinum Reg-Tech TransUnion Limited Gold Earth Channel Limited Silver Robotic Process Automation (RPA) BCT Group Platinum e-Provident Fund BCT Group Platinum

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for individuals)

Award Categories Awardees Award Achievement Levels Entrepreneur of the Year Mr Tomas HOLUB CoverGo Certifi­cate of Excellence Entrepreneur of the Year Mr Tim LEE QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited Certifi­cate of Excellence Leader of the Year Professor Jason W.K. LAU Crypto.com Certifi­cate of Excellence Leader of the Year Mr Simon AU YEUNG Kin Nam HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited Certifi­cate of Excellence Leader of the Year Mr Anthony TSANG Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited Certifi­cate of Merit Rising Star of the Year Mr Chester SZEEN Mellow App Limited Certifi­cate of Excellence Rising Star of the Year Ms Vienna KOH Yan Wei Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited Certifi­cate of Merit

The Prestige Award — Iconic Star (by appointment only)

Iconic Star

Mr John TSANG Chun-wah, GBM, JP – Senior Advisor, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited Mr Jim LAI, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited Dr SUEN Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited

FinTech Ecosystem Contribution Honorary Award

Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

FinTech Education Contribution Honorary Award

Awardees Companies Programme Name City University of Hong Kong BSc Computational Finance and Financial Technology FINSPIRE Hong Kong Baptist University MSc in Finance (FinTech and Financial Analytics) Tencent Finance Academy (Hong Kong) The Chinese University of Hong Kong MSc in Financial Technology The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Doctor of FinTech (DFinTech) The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology MSc in Financial Technology The Open University of Hong Kong BBA (Hons) in Financial Technology and Innovation The University of Hong Kong Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Financial Technology [BASc(FinTech)] The University of Hong Kong – School of Professional and Continuing Education Advanced Diploma in FinTech Institute of Vocational Education Vocational Training Council Higher Diploma in Financial Technology

