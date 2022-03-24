JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika/Kominfo) and National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi in partnership with Center for Digital Society (CfDS) of Social and Political Science Faculty of Gadjah Mada University (Fisipol UGM) has unveiled Digital Intelligence Lecture Series (MKKD) 2022.



The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics and Gadjah Mada University Unveils Digital Intelligence Lecture Series 2022

This lecture series was opened by spokeperson of Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Dedy Permadi, and followed with Digital Intelligence Discussion hosted by Tasya Kamila and Fiki Naki as representatives of Indonesian digital talents.

“Fisipol UGM, through CfDS, is very proud to organize Digital Intelligence Lectures that are inclusive for school and college students, as well as the general public. In our third year, we hope digital skills of Indonesian public will be upgraded and yield positive social and economic impacts,” said Poppy Sulistyaning Winanti, Vice Dean of Fisipol UGM.

The Importance of Digital Skill

According to Indonesia’s Digital Literacy Survey that was organized by Kominfo and Katadata Insight Center in 2021, the Indonesia’s Digital Literacy Index now sits at 3.49. This figure places Indonesia’s digital literacy index at an “Average” status, with an index score scale of 0-5.

Referring to a report by McKinsey in 2019, by 2030, there will be around 23 million jobs that may be displaced by automation. Furthermore, there will be around 27-46 million new jobs that could be created by then, however, 10 million of those jobs will be new types of occupations that require new skills to be acquired, including digital-related skills.

For the past years, the demand of digitally literate talents surges exponentially alongside with the increasing number of companies that use technology. “Currently, we need the capability of utilizing technology positively, creatively, and productively. We need tech-savvy talents who are familiar with digital world and the classes with CfDS facilitate capacity building and knowledge upgrade relating to technology for the public,” said Dedy Permadi.

Lecture Series of MKKD 2022

MKKD 2022 is divided into two classes: 1) Basic Digital Intelligence that discusses topics about critical thinking, design thinking, privacy and data protection, digital communication, digital ethics, and digital governance. The basic class is conducted by CfDS researchers; and 2) Advanced Digital Intelligence that is divided into 5 core streams, including topics revolving around cybersecurity, data science, AI, programming, and metaverse. This advanced class is conducted by inter-disciplinary academics, practitioners, and experts.

Since its opening on March 10, 2022, more than 1,000 participants have registered, and the figure is predicted to reach 10,000 when the registration will be closed on 24 March 2022. MKKD 2022 will be held online using digital intelligence online platform via kecerdasandigital.id, and in the future, these classes are planned to be interconnected with Merdeka Belajar and Kampus Merdeka programs.

About The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.