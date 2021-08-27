The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Announces the First Virtual Aceh’s Culinary Festival

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy unveiled today its first-ever virtual Aceh Culinary Festival (ACF). The event is held online on the Aceh Food Apps, from August 27-29, 2021.



Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno (right), shared his opening remarks virtually.

Guests can attend and participate at the event by downloading the app via Google Play Store.

Over 100 food entrepreneurs and SMEs are expected to attend and promote their products. Once logged in, attendees can explore a variety of Aceh’s iconic dishes. For visitors who live in Banda Aceh and Aceh Besar Districts, they can also order various dishes from Aceh’s culinary best and delivered directly to their homes.

Aceh The Destination for Foodies

Aceh has long been known for its eclectic selection of herbs and cuisines. From curry and martabak to pandan leaf fried chicken, the province offers something for everyone and represents Indonesia’s rich culinary diversity.

“This year’s Aceh Culinary Festival provides a totally different experience from previous years, as it is held virtually through Aceh Food Apps and Aceh Food Channel on YouTube,” said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, during the opening remarks. “With this virtual event, we are committed to recovering the economy that has been hit hard by the pandemic, while empowering new entrepreneurs and job opportunities.”

From food and beverages (F&B) entrepreneurs and SMEs, the event is targeting a transaction of over IDR 1 billion.

The ACF has become a major culinary event that has significantly boosted Aceh’s tourism and culinary heritage for seven consecutive years.

Following robust growth in digital transactions in Indonesia, the government plans to ensure continued support and development of the event by supporting SME’s to digitise. This year the government has decided to go further by digitising the event itself.

Implementing a digital platform and app for the virtual event, the government has encouraged Aceh’s SMEs to be more confident in using technology to grow their business. Sandiaga added, “This is an innovative approach to succeed our Adaptation, Innovation, and Collaboration strategy, particularly in facing any potential challenges amid the pandemic.”

In addition to the app, ACF also adopts new digital outreach channels, such as podcast, documentary video, and live streaming through Aceh’s local government (Dispudbar Aceh)’s YouTube channel.

To promote Aceh tourism, cultural and culinary heritage internationally, the local government has also unveiled a YouTube series named “Jejak Rasa Aceh” .

Watch All ‘ACF Goes Virtual 2021’ podcasts and documentaries on Disbudpar Aceh .

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

‘Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021’ is one of the government’s efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.