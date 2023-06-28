The Industrial Development Bureau Joins Hands with the Institute for Information Industry5G Team Taiwan.JPG

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – At COMNEXT, the Next Generation Communication Technology Exhibition, held in Tokyo, Japan, “5G TEAM TAIWAN” was unveiled by Ching-Chang Lien, the Director General of the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB).

Together with the Institute for Information Industry (III), a consortium of Taiwan internet companies including, Askey Computer Corp. (ASKEY), LITE-ON Technology Corp. (LITEON), Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), and REIGN Technology Corporation (G REIGNS), were assembled to showcase Taiwan’s 5G capabilities during the 3-day exhibition (June 28th-30th). During which time, in-depth one-on-one exchanges were conducted with major international manufacturers, strengthening ties between Taiwanese manufacturers and international operators, creating a spark of exciting cooperation between the two sides.

The Director General, Ching-Chang Lien, of IDB witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the industries from Taiwan and Japan. They are G REIGNS and Japan’s Generations Asset Management Ltd., which will work together to create 5G smart home solutions. By using 5G private networks combined with AI image recognition technologies, operators can monitor and track unauthorized individuals entering and leaving buildings, record potential disaster situations such as abnormal heat sources, and evaluate real-time water, electricity, and gas usage status to improve operational efficiency. QCT will cooperate with Japan’s KYOCERA Mirai Envision Co. Ltd. (KCME) to enter the Japanese intelligent building management market, using Kyocera’s end-to-end 5G private network system solutions in Japan, while jointly developing, promoting, and accelerating other local 5G application use-cases, such the transformation of local smart manufacturing and smart agriculture.

During the exhibition, III invited Airspan, Qualcomm, NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, NEC, Rakuten Mobile, FUJITSU, and other internationally renowned connectivity manufacturers to conduct one-on-one, in-depth exchanges with network operators. By introducing a common ground for both parties to start discussions from, Taiwanese manufacturers have the opportunity to discover and ferment potential business opportunities in Japan, while demonstrating their own class-leading 5G solutions that can potentially solve multiple applications of network operators.

Dr. Harriot Lin, the Director General of the Digital Transformation Research Institute (DTRI), Institute for Information Industry said, “With the support and leadership of IDB, based on efforts committed by the 5G Communication Laboratory in DTRI of III, we have provided third-party consulting services to assist key industry representatives from Taiwan to collaborate with the international community. This important event has highlighted Taiwan’s high-quality products to international network operators, enabling both parties to conduct in-depth exchanges, while providing access to further understand market trends and opportunities in the communication industry, as well as showing international operators that Taiwanese businesses are among industry leaders in development of 5G products and applications.”

5G TEAM TAIWAN at COMNEXT Next Generation Communication Technology & Solutions Expo. showed that Taiwanese companies are reliable partners that offer leading-edge communications products for smart solutions in the global 5G supply chain. Through cooperation with international manufacturers, it will expand 5G applications, strengthen the ecosystem, while also benefiting both overseas and domestic economies. It also lays a strong foundation for future win-win opportunities between Taiwan and international operators.

