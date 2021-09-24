The injustice behind Parex

THE Pasig River Expressway (Parex) project of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is a proposed six-lane elevated expressway that will traverse the length of the Pasig River, about 19.37 kilometers of new concrete structures that will sit above the Pasig River. This month, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) approved and signed a Supplemental Toll Operations Agreement for Parex with SMC despite concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the project’s significant negative economic, environmental, health, mobility and cultural impact.

When SMC and TRB officials speak about Parex, it is usually about how the expressway will reduce travel times and ease congestion. This has proven to be a false promise across cities all over the world — urban expressways lead to greater car use and ultimately to more congestion, pollution and climate change. And any temporary benefit to the small minority in motor vehicles pales in comparison to the host of negative impacts.

SMC will be taking from the Filipino people more than just space above the river. Parex would deprive us of priceless heritage, access to clean air and the potential for a much better urban environment. The Pasig River, with its numerous cultural and historical treasures, is a vital link to our identity and history as a Filipino people. The Pasig River also serves as the lungs of our city — the channel through which fresh air flows in and out of the arteries of the metropolis. And with its huge potential for riverside walkways and parks, the Pasig River offers hope of an attractive and livable Metro Manila.

Much of Philippine history — arguably, the identity of the Filipino — is tied to the Pasig River. As heritage advocate Renacimiento Manila puts it, “Pasig River is the cradle of Philippine civilization and we must uphold its dignity.” The history of the Philippines has many chapters that take place along its riverbanks. The river is also the setting for numerous masterpieces of Filipino art, music, literature and architecture.

The heritage structures along the Pasig River such as buildings, fortifications, houses — could fill several days of a tourist’s itinerary. Intramuros — with its many schools, churches, public buildings, gardens, moats and walls — was the historic center of Manila during the Spanish colonial period. Five bridges — Jones, MacArthur, Ayala, Mabini and Quezon — each have stories to tell about the construction, destruction and resurrection of our metropolis over the centuries.

This is not to say that the river should be preserved in its current state. What is crucial is that any development on or along the river should not diminish the ability of Filipinos to appreciate and enjoy its many heritage facets. The aim should be to enhance the river’s role as an important historical and cultural corridor as well as vital communal public space — a place where anyone can stroll, look out on the waterway, breathe clean air and appreciate the river’s significance.

Introducing a linear park on both banks of the Pasig River would be one of the best ways to revitalize Metro Manila. There is huge potential for developing the riverfront into a series of tree-lined parks and promenades. It was an integral part of Daniel Burnham’s plan for the City of Manila during the American colonial period. This was also the vision of architect Jun Palafox in his 2000 masterplan for the Pasig River.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

A Pasig River promenade would help to address the large deficit in green public space in our cities. It would offer Metro Manilans a venue for leisure, recreation and community activities and exercise — so important for our physical and mental health. It would offer a corridor for Filipinos to breathe clean air, enjoy the waterfront vista, connect with nature, and socialize with friends and family. A welcoming and accessible Pasig River could add years to the lives of Metro Manilans.

With the numerous historical and cultural assets along the Pasig, the river itself could become the premier tourist attraction in Metro Manila — much like the Seine River in Paris, the Cheonggyecheon Stream in Seoul and the River Thames in London. A leisurely stroll along the Pasig or even a ferryboat ride could be one of the most pleasurable ways to experience Manila and learn about Philippine history. More tourists translate into more jobs, enterprises and a more vibrant economy.

Instead, what will Parex leave us?

Parex would obstruct and degrade the views of the river and most heritage structures on its banks. It would insert a morass of cold, gray concrete (in some sections, there would be two levels of expressways) along nearly the entire stretch of the Pasig River. Historic buildings along the Pasig and within riverside districts such as Intramuros and Binondo may suffer damage from vibrations during construction and from motor vehicles using the expressway. There will be lost potential for drawing more tourists to Metro Manila to appreciate the cultural treasures and scenery along the Pasig.

With motor vehicles moving along Parex in a constant stream, the Pasig River will become a sewer of air and noise pollution, affecting the health of the many dense communities residing along the river. As many studies have documented, those living and working in proximity to expressways and congested roads have reduced life expectancy and have higher incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Real lives are at stake here.

Putting an expressway above a river also has the effect of enhancing the urban heat island effect. Normally, the river itself reflects heat and evaporation has a cooling effect. Instead, this will be replaced by slabs of concrete that will absorb heat, later released into surrounding areas during the day, making local neighborhoods warmer. Another environmental impact is from the microplastics and particulate matter from the friction of vehicle tires on concrete, contaminating the air and the river ecology.

A common experience with urban expressways is that it infects surrounding neighborhoods with urban blight. The unsightliness of Parex, as well as its negative health and environmental impacts, will make the districts and communities close to Parex less attractive and less livable. These communities will experience economic decline, fewer job and livelihood opportunities, and diminished land values. Reduced land values will also mean smaller revenue streams for Metro Manila’s local government units.

There needs to be a careful accounting of Parex’s diverse and significant impacts before any further step is taken. Affected stakeholders need to be informed of project details and given the opportunity to provide feedback. SMC and the TRB Board could be considered negligent otherwise.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and public transport advocate. He can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @RobertRsiy.