The Jungle Giants Have Returned With New Single ‘In Her Eyes’

The Jungle Giants are continuing their jump from strength to strength with the release of new single ‘In Her Eyes’.

The song marks the second cut from the Brisbane band this year, following summery bop and surefire Hottest 100 contender, ‘Sending Me Ur Loving‘.

‘In Her Eyes’ is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming new album, which is due out in the first half of next year.

“This record I’ve just been doing myself,” frontman Sam Hales said to triple J of the album this morning.

‘When COVID hit, we weren’t reliant on a big studio or anything like that or had to get together, so I kind of just stuck with the plan.”

“I had all the time in the world to go over and perfect things, and the record really is better for it. [It’s] a little dancier, but also a little more heartfelt.”

Listen to ‘In Her Eyes’ below.

