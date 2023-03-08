The Jungle Giants Return with First Single from Forthcoming Album, Announce National Tour

The Jungle Giants are back with their first new single since their 2021 album Love Signs: a woozy, electronic-flourished cut called ‘Trippin Up’. It’s the first preview of the band’s upcoming fifth studio album – details of which currently under wraps.

“So pumped to be releasing ‘Trippin Up’! It all began with a dive into some aspects of electronic drum production that were so fun to experiment with,” frontman Sam Hales said in a statement. “Can’t wait to see that drop live baby.”

The Jungle Giants – ‘Trippin Up’

[embedded content]

In May, the Jungle Giants will kick off an Australian tour that will see them play shows in Hobart, Adelaide, Fremantle, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, the God Coast, Sunshine Coast and Melbourne.

The band will be joined on the run by Sydney psych-rock outfit The Lazy Eyes as well as AROHA. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale next Friday, 17th March from 9am AEDT, with a pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday, 14th March from 9am. You can register for that here.

Love Signs, the Jungle Giants’ fourth studio album, arrived back in July 2021 after being previewed with singles like 2019’s ‘Heavy Hearted’, 2020’s ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ and ‘In Her Eyes’, and 2021’s ‘Treat You Right’ and ‘Love Signs’.

Since then, the band have toured in support of the album and been a regular festival staple. They’ve released a handful of remixes of Love Signs tracks (with Bag Raiders reworking its title track in 2021 and Harvey Sutherland putting his spin on ‘Something Got Between Us’ last year). Last year also saw the band unite with Hermitude on the duo’s Mirror Mountain track ‘When You Feel Like This’.

The Jungle Giants 2022 Australian Tour

Supported by The Lazy Eyes and AROHA

Tickets on sale Friday, 17th March from 9am AEDT

Friday, 19th May – Uni Bar, Hobart

Saturday, 20th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 27th May – Metropolis, Fremantle

Thursday, 1st June – Uni Hall, Wollongong

Friday, 2nd June – UC Refectory, Canberra

Saturday, 3rd June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 9th June – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, 10th June – Dreamworld, Gold Coast

Sunday, 11th June – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast

Friday, 23rd June – Forum, Melbourne

