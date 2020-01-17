The Jungle Giants Share New Single & Video For ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

The Jungle Giants have given us a brand new single and no surprises here, it’s a bop and a half. The new track, ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ comes with a film clip too.

“‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ has been with me for so long, it’s been such a pleasure watching it finally form into a complete track that represents the new production direction,” says Jungle Giants frontman, Sam Hales.

“The chorus had originally been attached to a different song, and by some stroke of luck clicked right into this beat. It’s an ode to a feeling of self confidence, and essentially a love ditty at the same time.”

The clip was thought up by Melbourne filmmaker, Julian Lucas. It sees The Jungle Giants play staff at a retreat for couple’s intimacy. Couples are dressed in creepy, matching tunics and trying to fix their relationships.

Lucas said, “I wanted to create a quirky world where the Jungle Giants run a manor where they help couples find their fire again.

“We shot the whole film on an old 16mm zoom lens to give it a filmic look, and really celebrated long zooms throughout. This also ties in nicely with people coming together or drifting apart.”

Watch the clip down below.

‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ is the third single to come from The Jungle Giants since their 2017 album Quiet Ferocity.

Coming up, The Jungle Giants will be performing a few more Wine Machine sets along with Holy Green Music & Arts Festival next weekend.