The Killers Are Playing an Intimate Sydney Show Next Week

Las Vegas arena-fillers The Killers have announced a one-off intimate show at Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Monday, 19th December. The band, who are currently in the Antipodes for their Imploding the Mirage tour, will play the 1200-capacity venue immediately after their all-ages performance at Qudos Bank Arena.

Tickets are on sale for Frontier Members from 10am Thursday, 15th December, with general public on sale 24 hours later. The announcement comes after a recent intimate performance at Town Hall in Auckland, New Zealand on 21st November, which followed the band’s show at the 12,000-cap Spark Arena.

The Killers – ‘Caution’

﻿

The shows in Sydney will conclude what has been a successful run for The Killers on their Australia/New Zealand tour. The tour is celebrating the release of Imploding the Mirage, The Killers’ sixth studio album, which was made alongside producers Shawn Everett (Alvvays, King Princess) and Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Tim Heidecker).

The album was released in August 2020 and was followed in 2021 by Pressure Machine. The band have been supported on the tour by two twirlers of Australian weirdo-pop, Alex Cameron and Jack Ladder.

The Killers in Sydney

Monday, 19th December – Liberty Hall, Entertainment Quarter, Sydney

New midnight show – Directly after Qudos Bank Arena show

Frontier Members Pre-Sale available 10am Thursday, 15th December here. General Public Tickets On Sale 12 Noon Friday, 16th December here.

Remaining Imploding the Mirage Tour Dates

Wednesday, 14th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 17th December – Hope Estate, Hunter Valley

Monday, 19th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets here.

