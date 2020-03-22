The Killers Drop Official Video For ‘Caution’

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 22, 2020

The Killers are gearing up to release their new album Imploding The Mirage, and ahead of the record they’ve dropped the official video for ‘Caution’.

The lead single from the album was released just over a week ago (March 13), and now we can peep the Sing Lee-director video clip.

It follows a teenage romance which culminates with The Killers themselves performing at a high school dance.

Upon its release, the band revealed that the video is actually part of a short-film, “the first glimpse of a longer film the band has made with its director.”

Imploding The Mirage, The Killers’ first record since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, is due out on May 29.

The band is set to head to Australia in November, 2020, however the band postponed putting the tickets on sale in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

At this stage, the tour is still set to take place.

[embedded content]

In the past 24 hours, The Killer0 have been extra busy, also appearing on Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel has been posting a daily Quarantine Minilogue, and band members Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. appeared on the show to perform ‘Caution’ in a bathroom.

Before they started performing, Kimmel asked the pair if they ever remember seeing the strip at Las Vegas shut down, as it is now due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I remember when Sinatra died, they turned the lights down for like a minute,” was the only thing Flowers could offer.

Watch below, the performance takes place at 11:05: