The Killers Set To Headline ADL500 Post-Race Concert

The Killers will return to Adelaide in December, having been nabbed as the international headliner of the Adelaide 500 post-race concert series. The live music series has also booked some impressive Australian talent to bolster its 2022 run, with ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes, The Presets, Lime Cordiale and more set to perform.

Tapping The Killers – who recently performed an exclusive set in Melbourne for Liberty Financial – is a significant coup for South Australia, marking the first time Brandon Flowers and co. will be bringing their full production to Australia since 2018. They, along with the other bands will perform at the Adelaide Parklands site in the CBD.

South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, has acknowledged the booking as significant for the local events industry, saying “This is a big win for music fans but also for the events and live music sectors, with three nights of concerts delivering much-needed work and breathing more life back into these vital industries”.

The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside’

Kicking off the live music series, Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Baker Boy, Teenage Joans will perform on the Friday of that long weekend. On the Saturday, Jimmy Barnes, ICEHOUSE and Noiseworks will hit the stage.

Sunday night is reserved for The Killers and a special guest who is still to be announced. Along with these bands, Music SA will give six local musicians/bands the opportunity to perform, two on each night.

Tickets are on sale for all events via Ticketek.

VALO Adelaide 500 Post-Race Concert Series

Friday 2nd December: Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Baker Boy, Teenage Joans, ‘Bands On Track Winners’

Saturday 3rd December: Jimmy Barnes, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, ‘Bands On Track Winners’

Sunday 4th December: The Killers, Special Guest, ‘Bands On Track Winners’

