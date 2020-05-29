“‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ ends shoot”

Shooting for the South Korean drama “The King: Eternal Monarch”, starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, has officially wrapped up.

In a statement, production company Hwa & Dam Pictures said filming for the series, which began last October and continued over eight months, ended on Thursday, May 28.

“We would like to thank the cast and crew, who did their very best for the new and different parallel-universe fantasy romance ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ one more time for their toil,” Hwa & Dam Pictures said, as reported and translated by Korean entertainment website Soompi.

“The drama’s unpredictable and endlessly eventful story will continue to unfold in the remaining four episodes. Please stay tuned until the very end,” it added.

“The King” is set to air its final episode on June 12.

It tells the story of a Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to shut the doors of a parallel world which was opened by demons unleashed into the human world. Meanwhile, a detective named Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) tries to protect her loved ones.

The show served as Lee Min Ho’s comeback after he was discharged from his two-year military service in May last year.