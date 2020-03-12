“‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ new teaser unveils two different worlds of Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun’s characters”

A new teaser of the Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun starrer was released by SBS.

A new teaser was released by SBS for its upcoming drama starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun titled The King: Eternal Monarch.

The new teaser showed the two worlds of Lee and Kim’s characters.

“Did you really come from a different world? You act like you know me, but I don’t know you,” Kim’s character said.

Lee’s character responded, “Just like how I’m not here, you weren’t in my world either.”

[embedded content]

The King: Eternal Monarch tells the story of a Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to shut the doors of a parallel world which was opened by demons unleashed into the human world. Meanwhile, a detective named Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) tries to protect her loved ones.

The series is written by Kim Eunsook who also wrote The Heirs, Descendants of The Sun, and Goblin.

The show serves as Lee’s comeback drama after he was discharged from the two-year military service.