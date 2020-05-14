“‘The Kingmaker,’ ‘Sunday Beauty Queen’ to stream for free on May 15”

Two award-winning documentaries will be streaming for free on May 15.
Two award-winning documentaries will be streaming for free on May 15.
Lauren Greenfield’s “The Kingmaker” will be shown on iWant starting this month, according to the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and photographer.
It is finally happening!! THE KINGMAKER is airing for FREE on ABS/CBN’s iWant service starting on Friday, May 15th. Sign up to watch this now! Thanks to everyone who helped make this film happen and contributed in any way, big or small. First a huge thanks and shoutout to our incredible Filipino producers, crew, advisors, subjects and local/US-based supporters. Next to the rest of our non-Filipino crew, and the various teams at Showtime Documentaries, Dogwoof, Active Vista, CCP, UP, Solar Pictures, ABS/CBN, Impact Partners, and all of the film’s Executive Producers. Last, but not least, to my primary production team of Jennifer Kobzik ( who line produced the entirety of this massive 5-year project) and the film’s producer, Frank Evers. #TheKingmakerOniWant #NASAiWantYAN @ABSCBN @SHO_Docs @lgreen66 @ABSCBNNews @dogwoof @frankevers #thekingmaker #kingmaker #laurengreenfield #imeldamarcos #unreliablenarrator #historyrepeats
A post shared by Lauren Greenfield (@greenfield_lauren) on May 12, 2020 at 3:24am PDT
The movie, which examines the controversial history of former First Lady Imelda Marcos and her family, was nominated as best documentary at the London Film Festival and the Stockholm Film Festival, and for the Checkpoints Award at the Bergen International Film Festival. It bagged four nominations in the 2019 Critic’s Choice Documentary Awards, eventually winning Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary. It also received the Audience Award for Best Documentary Film at the Warsaw International Film Festival 2019.
Meanwhile, “Sunday Beauty Queen,” which follows a group of expatriate domestic workers in Hong Kong as they prepare to take part in an annual beauty pageant, will stream on YouTube.
Because you asked for it. 🥰💋
Posted by Sunday Beauty Queen on Monday, 11 May 2020
The documentary film directed by award-winning director Baby Ruth Villarama won best picture at the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival. It made its world premiere in the Wide Angle documentary competition at the 21st Busan International Film Festival in the same year, and won the best international documentary award at the 5th London Labour Film Festival.