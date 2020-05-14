“‘The Kingmaker,’ ‘Sunday Beauty Queen’ to stream for free on May 15”

Two award-winning documentaries will be streaming for free on May 15.

Two award-winning documentaries will be streaming for free on May 15.

Lauren Greenfield’s “The Kingmaker” will be shown on iWant starting this month, according to the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and photographer.

The movie, which examines the controversial history of former First Lady Imelda Marcos and her family, was nominated as best documentary at the London Film Festival and the Stockholm Film Festival, and for the Checkpoints Award at the Bergen International Film Festival. It bagged four nominations in the 2019 Critic’s Choice Documentary Awards, eventually winning Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary. It also received the Audience Award for Best Documentary Film at the Warsaw International Film Festival 2019.

Meanwhile, “Sunday Beauty Queen,” which follows a group of expatriate domestic workers in Hong Kong as they prepare to take part in an annual beauty pageant, will stream on YouTube.

Because you asked for it. 🥰💋 Posted by Sunday Beauty Queen on Monday, 11 May 2020

The documentary film directed by award-winning director Baby Ruth Villarama won best picture at the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival. It made its world premiere in the Wide Angle documentary competition at the 21st Busan International Film Festival in the same year, and won the best international documentary award at the 5th London Labour Film Festival.