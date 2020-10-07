The Land Joint Ventures & Land Issues Conference was held at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa on 30 September 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Land Joint Ventures & Land Issues conference was successfully held at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa on 30th September 2020. The much-anticipated conference, organized by Rehda Institute, focused on pertinent land issues reigned in more than 190 delegates, from various sectors within the property development and real estate industry. The one-day conference featured seven inspiring and thoughtful speakers from the real estate industry participating and contributing in the respective sessions.



Panel discussion session From left En. Firdaus Bin Abd Wahab, Pn. Roziana Binti Omar, Datuk Sr Charlie Chia Lui Meng, Professor Datuk Dr. Nik Mohd Zain Bin Nik Yusof & Professor Dr Haji Ismail bin Haji Omar.

The conference kicked off with Professor Datuk Dr. Nik Mohd Zain Bin Nik Yusof Former Secretary General, Ministry of Lands & Co-operative Development with his Review on the National Land Code 1965 (Amendment) Act 2016: Latest Land Law Issues, Challenges and Possible Solutions.

Second speaker of the day, Professor Dr Haji Ismail bin Haji Omar, Senior Lecturer, Department of Real Estate Management, Faculty of Technology Management and Business, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) spoke on insightful inputs on Unlocking the Potential of Wakaf Land and Malay Reserve Land. Some of the areas covered are the Land Supply Constraints of Waqf Land In Malaysia re-development of Kampung Baru.

Compulsory Land Acquisition Procedures and Guidelines were presented by En. Firdaus Bin Abd Wahab, Principal Assistant Director, Division Of The Land Acquisition (BPT), Department Of Director General Of Lands & Mines Federals (JKPTG) which talks on National Land Code 1965, Commencement of Acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act 1960, Administrative stage (Pre-Acquisition), Administrative stage (Acquisition) and more.

A panel discussion session which was moderated by Datuk Sr Charlie Chia Lui Meng, National Council Member, REHDA Malaysia with the participation of Professor Datuk Dr. Nik Mohd Zain Bin Nik Yusof, Professor Dr Haji Ismail bin Haji Omar, En. Firdaus Bin Abd Wahab and Pn. Roziana Binti Omar, Director, Division Of The Land Acquisition (BPT), Department Of Director General Of Lands & Mines Federals (JKPTG) shared their thoughts on the land joint ventures situation in the real estate sector as well as some of the latest issues in land development.

The afternoon session continued with Mr. Allan Sim Song Len, Executive Director, Knight Frank Malaysia speaking on Embarking in Land Joint Venture Development Projects: Sourcing & Shortlisting JV Partners, Structuring and Executing JV Agreements, and Case Studies and proceeded with Sr Lee Tong Bian, Director, Privatisation & Strategic Investment Division, Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH) who gave a wonderful insight on Land Valuation and Valuation for Property Development.

The last session of the day was presented by Dato’ Jerald Gomez, Partner, Jerald Gomez & Associates who gave shared his expertise & knowledge on Land Fraud in Malaysia: Prevention, Remedies & Case Studies. Some of the cases he highlighted were Adorna Properties Sdn Bhd Vs Boonsom Boonyanit (2001) 2 CLJ 133, Abu Bakar Ismail & Anor V. Ismail Husin & Ors &Other Appeals [2007] 3 Clj 97 and Edward Xavier Soosay V S. Sasmasari Bin Abd Samad And Others [Civil Suit No. 21 202 2010] to name a few.

The conference which concluded at 4.30 p.m. marks the end of yet another successful knowledge sharing session for REHDA Institute.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201007/2942434-1?lang=0