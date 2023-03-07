The Lansdowne Has Relaunched Its Late Night Gig Series Graveyard Shift

Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel has reintroduced its free Graveyard Shift gig series, which sees live music downstairs at the venue in the late hours of the evening, post-midnight, every Friday night from 10:30pm onwards.

The series’ return kicked off last week with eclectic post-punks Shady Nasty, joined by duo Agony. Next on the cards for this Friday, 10th March are Sydney rockers The Blamers alongside Ghoulies from Perth. Elsewhere in March you’ve got local hardcore punks Research Reactor Corp, with Big Wheels, Liquid Zoo, DOWNGIRL and Private Wives also set to perform throughout the moth.

The Graveyard Shift series began back in 2018, and will now continue under the venue’s new owners, the Oxford Art Factory. Early last year, the venue’s then-operators, Mary’s Group – who had handled the Lansdowne’s live music operations since it reopened in 2017 – announced they would no longer be managing the hotel.

In May last year, the team at Oxford Art Factory announced they would be taking over stewardship of the venue, and relaunched it the following month with a free gig featuring Donny Benét, RVG, Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys and more.

Graveyard Shift at the Lansdowne – March 2023