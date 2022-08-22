The largest underwear show in Asia area – China (Shenzhen) International Brand Underwear Fair 2022 was held on 10-12th August.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China (Shenzhen) International Brand Underwear Fair (SIUF) is a yearly event which shows new products, trends and applications of underwear industry. It is composed by the China Intimate Culture Week and the trade show.

The culture week provide a luxuriously decorated catwalk to supermodel contest, design contests of lingerie and homewear, brand fashion shows and award gala for the whole industry. As a huge party, it attracts brands, manufacture, designers, fashion buyers, academy, distributors, retailers and fashion KOCs. The trade show brings the new products new materials exhibiting from end to end. Forums and trend salons give the platform to providers and audience to face to face for idea communication.

The show occupied nearly 82,500 square meters in Shenzhen exhibition center and about 850 exhibitors participated, covering many categories including underwear, underwear, home wear, swimwear, yoga, baby products and socks. Socks have been an especially fast growing category in recent years, which indicated that the show has developed into a full-category intimate clothing exhibition.

Approximately 105,696 visitors attended the show due to the epidemic prevention and control. In addition to agents and terminals across the country, there was eager participation of designers, media, colleges and e-commerce organizations. As the first show of the recovery of Shenzhen fashion industry successfully be held in 2022, it is of great significance for stimulating consumption, boosting industry confidence and stabilizing both supply and demand in fashion industry. The show will hit again with an area of 100,000 square meters April 19th -21th next year.

