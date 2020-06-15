The latest on Beyoncé, Spike Lee and Bollywood

Beyoncé wants officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky.: Beyoncé joined the call for charges against police involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home.

In a letter on her website, the superstar said to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three police officers “must be held accountable for their actions.”

The officers, Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, were placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

“Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life,” she said.

* * *

Spike Lee issues apology after defending Woody Allen

NEW YORK: After voicing support for Woody Allen and criticizing cancel culture, Spike Lee apologized for words he said were “wrong.”

In an interview on the station WOR 710, Lee called Allen “a great, great filmmaker.”

(From left) filmmaker Spike Lee, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Norm Lewis on the set of ‘Da 5 Bloods.’ AP PHOTO

“This cancel thing is not just Woody. I don’t [know] if you can just erase somebody like they never existed,” said Lee. “Woody’s a friend of mine. I know he’s going through it right now.”

The day after the interview, Lee tweeted an apology.

“I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimized.”

* * *

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead

MUMBAI, India: Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said.

Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput AP PHOTO

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 in “Kai Po Che.” He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film “Drive.”

Social media was flooded with condolences, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.

