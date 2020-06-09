The latest on BTS, its‘Army’ and Hollywood

K-pop fans become an ally to American protesters

SEOUL, South Korea: As protesters took to the streets to mourn the death of George Floyd, they found an unexpected ally: K-pop fans.

Top K-pop group BTS donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement AP PHOTO

In a tweet to its 26 million fans known as Army, top boy band BTS said they oppose racial discrimination and violence and announced a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter.

Fans quickly followed suit with the hashtag #MatchAMillion onTwitter, matching the donation after 24 hours according to “One In An Army,” their global fundraising team.

With Army at the forefront, more fans flooded right-wing hashtags and police apps with clips and memes of their K-pop stars.

AP

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

LOS ANGELES: Bonnie Pointer —who in 1969 convinced three of her siblings to form the Pointer Sisters, which would become one of the biggest acts of the next two decades — died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. She was 69.

Bonnie Pointer AP PHOTO

Pointer often sang lead and was an essential member of the group through its early hits including “Yes We Can Can” and “Fairytale.” She left for a short solo career in 1977 as her sisters went on to have several mega-hits.

Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June, born to a minister, grew up singing in his church in Oakland, California.

AP

Hugh Jackman and Ray Romano in a scene from ‘Bad Education.’ AP PHOTO

The 10 best movies released since theaters were closed

Here are the favorites of AP film writers:

— “Driveways.” Starring Lucas Jaye and Brian Dennehy.

— “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.” Directed by Eliza Hittman.

— “New York, New York.” Short by Spike Lee.

— “The Half of It.” Netflixdramedyby Alice Wu.

— “The Vast of Night.” Sci-fi thriller by Andrew Patterson.

— “How to Build a Girl.” Starring Beanie Feldstein.

— “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.” Netflix documentary by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht.

— “The Trip to Greece.” Starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

— “Bad Education.” Starring Hugh Jackman.

— “Shirley.” DirectedbyJosephine Decker.

AP