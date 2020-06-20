The latest on Dave Franco, ‘Love, Victor,’ and Hurricane Chris

Dave Franco premieres directorial debut in a drive-in

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dave Franco says the premiere for his directorial debut was “perfect.”

“The Rental” premiered to more than 1,300 people at the Vineland Drive-in Theatre in Southern California.

Stars including wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand, were present. Franco answered questions via Zoom from his car after the film.

“It didn’t feel like there was a spotlight on me or the cast. It felt more like this communal experience where everyone was just excited to get out of their homes and, you know, let loose with a group of fellow movie lovers. It was perfect,” he said.

Dave Franco, director and co-writer of ‘The Rental,’ at the screening of the film at Vineland Drive-In. AP PHOTO

Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor’ tells journey of a Latino gay teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M.: The film “Love, Simon,” brought a fresh perspective to the coming-of-age genre through the eyes of a gay teen. Hulu spinoff series “Love Victor,” takes this into a new level.

It involves class, race, and ethnicity as another teen goes through moments of innocence, isolation, and fear of rejection.

The series follows Victor Salazar, a Latino high school student struggling with his sexual identity and school life.

Portrayed by Michael Cimino, Victor’s working-class, conservative Catholic family relocates to Atlanta. His sister endures racist taunts and their parents continuously argue. Victor reaches out to Simon online to criticize his “perfect life.”

Michael Cimino in a scene from the series ‘Love, Victor.’ AP PHOTO

Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder

SHREVEPORT, La.: Rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” was arrested for murder and illegal possession of stolen things in Louisiana. Born Christopher Dooley Jr., he was jailed without bond.

Police responded to a gas station shooting in Shreveport and found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Dooley, who went into the gas station’s store, told police that he shot a man who he thought was trying to steal his vehicle. A video appears to show otherwise. The car Dooley had was also reported to be stolen.

Hurricane Chris AP PHOTO