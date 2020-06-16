The latest on Drake, Queen Latifah and the film industry

Drake tops BET Awards nods

NEW YORK: Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.

Drake is nominated for six BET Awards AP PHOTO

BET — an awards show established by Black Entertainment Television network to honor African Americans in the entertainment industry — announced that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist.

For both best collaboration and the viewer’s choice award, Drake is nominated twice for “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.

Meanwhile, breakthrough rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow with five nominations each.

AP

* * *

Queen Latifah: Let ‘Gone with the Wind’ be gone forever

NEW YORK: HBO Max’s removal of “Gone With the Wind” raised the question of whether it hurts Hattie McDaniel’s legacy — the first black woman to win an Oscar for the film — but Queen Latifah says goodbye.

Queen Latifah at the 2019 Oscars (left) and portraying ‘Gone With the Wind’ actress Hattie McDaniel in a scene from the Netflix series ‘Hollywood.’ AP PHOTO

Latifah portrays McDaniel in “Hollywood.” McDaniel was not allowed to sit in the theater, then had to read a speech written by a studio. After that, she continued to play minor roles.

“The opportunities and the way that those in power were marginalizing us, and not allowing us to grow and thrive was just terrible. A lot of that is still around today.”

AP

* * *

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

For the fourth time in history, the Oscars are postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that the 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned.

The Oscars are postponed because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. AP PHOTO

The board also extended the eligibility window to Feb. 28, 2021 for feature films. The new format and whether the show will be virtual was not announced.

“Our hope is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

AP

* * *

Mae West doc reveals that she is more than a sex symbol

NEW YORK: Mae West, the sex symbol of the 1930s, pioneered a path for modern women.

Mae West AP PHOTO

“Mae West: Dirty Blonde,” the first major documentary film on this cultural figure looks beyond West’s famous gowns, curves and jewels. The filmmakers found her embodying female empowerment who was giving subtle nods to lift up the black and gay community.

Executive produced by Bette Midler, it traces West’s origins, her leap to Broadway as performer and playwright, her Hollywood debut as a sex symbol at age 40, and her last acts as a Vegas nightclub star in her 60s and camp icon in her 80s.

AP