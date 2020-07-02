The latest on ‘Justice League,’ Jay-Z and Charlize Theron

Actor says ‘Justice League’ director was ‘abusive’

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon’s behavior was “abusive” on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher, who played Cyborg, tweeted.

Fisher added that Whedon was “enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” producers on the film who were executives running DC Films for Warner Bros. Pictures. Berg denied this.

Whedon, known for his writing and directing on Marvel’s “Avengers” films was brought in during post-production to replace director Zack Snyder on “Justice League.”

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled due to pandemic

NEW YORK: Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jay-Z AP PHOTO

In a statement, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021.

“We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.”

Charlize Theron hopes daughters are represented in Hollywood

NEW YORK: Charlize Theron says she’s making choices as a producer and actor to ensure her two African American daughters will feel represented on-screen.

Charlize Theron AP PHOTO

Theron grew up in South Africa’s apartheid, or a long period of racial segregation, in which she is still living with the guilt of benefiting from it.

“It would be impossible for me to not have that somehow be [corrected] in what I can do in my job — and the responsibility that I take of what I put out there for not only my two young girls, but for young girls out there in general.”

