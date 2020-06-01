The latest on Kylie Jenner, Ricky Martin and Mindy Kaling

Kylie Jenner, Forbes spar over story on billionaire status

LOS ANGELES: Forbes declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire, but withdrew that title.

“[Kylie Cosmetics] is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the story revealed.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner AP PHOTO

It stated that the family had accountants “draft tax returns with false numbers to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth.”

Jenner responded on Twitter, “I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there ever. Period.” AP

Ricky Martin releases ‘Pausa’ to channel newly found anxiety

NEW YORK: “I spent two weeks with a poker face so my family wouldn’t be affected, but finally I was able to raise my head and say ‘eh, something very good has to come out of this, get creative,’” musician Ricky Martin told The Associated Press about his anxiety, calling it “a new monster,” that he never experienced.

“And I started making music and it was my medicine, honestly, because I really felt like I was gasping for air.”

The result is the melancholic and personal EP “Pausa.” It includes collaborations with Sting, Carla Morrison, Bad Bunny, and two previously released songs. AP

‘Never Have I Ever’ brings rare voice and a newcomer to TV

LOS ANGELES: When Mindy Kaling was growing up, few classmates looked like her, and television was filled with white teenagers. It explains the Netflix comedy “Never Have I Ever,” which she created and executive produces.

It follows Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian American teen navigating her culture and Hindu faith, along with raging hormones, commitment to excellence and explosive temper.

Devi is played by 18-year-old newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who got the role after a casting call with 15,000 hopefuls.

The series drew wide praise for its representation of South Asians. It is the No. 1 most-viewed Netflix show in several countries. AP