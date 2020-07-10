The latest on Naya Rivera, Johnny Depp, Rolling Stones and Meghan Markle

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

LOS ANGELES: Authorities believe that “Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in a Southern California lake. Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said the effort shifted from an attempt to rescue the actress to an attempt to recover her body.

Naya Rivera AP PHOTO

Members of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office search for former ‘Glee’ actress AP PHOTO

Her son — found asleep and wearing a life vest — told investigators that the pair went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Donoghue said.

The boy was discovered by the vendor who rented the boat. Rivera’s identification and adult life vest were on the boat. Her car was in a parking area.

AP

* * *

In court, Depp denies violence during ‘tailspin’ marriage

LONDON: Johnny Depp said that his relationship with Amber Heard was “a crime scene waiting to happen.”

“I vehemently deny it and will go as far as to say it’s pedestrian fiction,” Depp said of the claims of assault.

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London on Thursday AP PHOTO

According to Heard, Depp snorted cocaine, swigged whiskey, broke bottles, screamed, smashed her head against a refrigerator, threw her against a pingpong table, and broke a window.

“These are fabrications,” he said.

He denied taking drugs but agreed that the couple had argued and he “decided to break my sobriety because I didn’t care anymore. I needed to numb myself.”

AP

* * *

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The Rolling Stones AP PHOTO

The band announced on Thursday (Friday in Manila) that the release on September 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

AP

* * *

Meghan tries to prevent ‘friends’ being named in suit

LONDON: The Duchess of Sussex asked a British court to prevent the Daily Mail from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to People Magazine under the shield of anonymity.

Meghan Markle AP PHOTO

Meghan Markle requested in a witness statement for her lawsuit against the newspaper and its parent company over excerpts from a “private and confidential” letter she wrote to her father that the paper published last year.

Her statement claims the newspaper threatened to publish the names of the five women who spoke to the magazine who are named in confidential court documents as part of her lawsuit.

AP