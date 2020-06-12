The latest on Pharell Williams and Kelly Clarkson

Pharrell Williams proposes Virginia Black Lives Matter art

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.: Virginia Beach is considering painting Black Lives Matter down its oceanfront boardwalk after Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams supported it.

Williams was born and raised in the city. He proposed the tribute on Instagram with a photo of what the message would look like along the boardwalk with the caption “VB let’s make it happen.”

Pharrell Williams AP PHOTO

Mayor Bobby Dyer said that he and city staff planned to discuss whether the artwork could happen.

Last week, the words were painted on the street that leads to the White House. Their mayor said it was intended to send a message of support and solidarity.

AP

* * *

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband

LOS ANGELES: Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock AP PHOTO

The singer filed court papers under her married name Kelly Blackstock. The couple has a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support.

The filing asks that the singer’s legal last name be restored to Clarkson and it indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Blackstock, a talent manager and the son of Clarkson’s former manager, has two children from his first marriage.

AP