The latest on the Depp-Heard case, music, and TV

Ex-employee says Amber Heard ‘twisted’ sexual assault story

LONDON: Kate James — Amber Heard’s former personal assistant — claimed she told the actress about a violent sexual assault she had endured, only for Heard to “twist” the story for her own use.

Amber Heard arrives at the High Court AP PHOTO

James testified in support of Johnny Depp. She was raped at machete-point about 25 years ago, and was shocked to learn that Heard exploited the incident.

“She twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use,” James said by video.

“I am a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one,” she added.

AP

* * *

Michael Jackson channel launching on SiriusXM

LOS ANGELES: The King of Pop is joining SiriusXM satellite radio. The month-long Michael Jackson channel was announced by the singer’s estate.

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the 1993 Super Bowl AP PHOTO

Around-the-clock King of Pop programming will feature music from Jackson’s albums and from live performances, including his 1988 concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium on his Bad Tour.

Playlists created by singer Akon, Jackson’s brothers and fellow Jackson 5 members Jackie, Marlon and Tito will also be featured.

It will also include music that influenced Jackson from artists including James Brown and Sly & the Family Stone, and artists that Jackson influenced including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Usher.

AP

* * *

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites ‘hateful speech’

LOS ANGELES: Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer. Cannon produced “Wild ‘n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel.

Nick Cannon AP PHOTO

The company’s move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast with Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussing racial bias.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” the company said.

AP

* * *

Tyra Banks waltzing in as new ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

LOS ANGELES: Tyra Banks will be the new solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The supermodel, actor, and businesswoman will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer.

Tyra Banks AP PHOTO

Banks said she’s a fan of the contest’s approach of “fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

Banks lauded Bergeron, host of the show since its 2005 debut, as having set “a powerful stage” and said she’s excited to continue the legacy.

AP