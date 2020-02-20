The Lazy Eyes Announce 2020 East Coast Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 20, 2020

Sydney act The Lazy Eyes are already having a huge 2020, and now they’ve announced a sneaky two date run of shows off the back of their debut single ‘Cheesy Love Song’.

Fresh off the back of being on the 2020 St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival lineup, the band have also been announced on the lineups for Farmer & The Owl and Splendour In The Grass.

It’s just a two-date tour, hitting Sydney and Melbourne, but given the band’s hype these are going to be packed out and a sign of huge things to come for the band.

They’ll be playing a free show at The Retreat in Melbourne on Friday, 27th March, before heading up to Sydney to play Waywards on Saturday, 28th March.

Check out all important tour info below.

[embedded content]

The Lazy Eyes 2020 East Coast Tour

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 27th March

The Retreat, Melbourne

Free Entry

Saturday, 28th March

Waywards, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix