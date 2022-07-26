The Linda Lindas Share Cover Of The Go-Go’s’ ‘Tonite’

Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas have paid tribute to one of their greatest inspirations, sharing a cover of The Go-Go’s‘ ‘Tonite’. The release of the cover comes just a few months after the young group (who have an average age of 14) unveiled their debut album, Growing Up, in April.

“The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we’ve played more songs by The Go-Go’s than anyone else,” the group explained in a statement. “And even after we started to write our own songs, we never stopped playing ‘Tonite’.”

The Linda Lindas – ‘Tonite’

[embedded content]

“We love the idea of us going out and owning our town, and ‘Tonite’ is as fun to play as it is empowering––especially the part where we all sing together,” they added. “‘We rule the streets tonite until the morning light‘ and so should our fans.

“Because the cover is such a hit at shows, we decided to record a studio version to pay tribute to the greatest all-female rock band of all time, a crucial part of the L.A. punk scene, and our heroes.”

Having first formed in 2018, The Linda Lindas have stated in numerous interviews since that The Go-Go’s were among their greatest inspirations, naming them in the same breath as acts such as Bikini Kill, Redd Kross, and The Breeders.

The group have also shared a handful of other covers in recent years, including a version of The Blue Hearts’ ‘Linda Linda’, which inspired their name. The band’s currently live sets have been typically wrapped up with versions of both Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’ and their own rendition of ‘Tonite’.

Further Reading

Watch Teen Punk Sensations The Linda Lindas Perform ‘Oh!’ On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Tina Turner & More Inducted Into 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Lessons Learned From 11 Of The Fiercest Women In Rock