KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A total of 23 companies were conferred with the Global Business Leadership Awards 2022 (GBLA) and Global Halal Excellence Awards 2022 (GHEA) recently.



THE LIVING CENTER BAGS 2 AWARDS AT THE GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2022

Organised by Asia Pacific Business Council, the awards recognised individuals and organisations who excel in business and corporate sustainability leadership and adhere to the halal business principals, giving them competitive advantage.

Presenting the award was Boustead Holdings Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof, who is also formerly Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Bernama reported.

Among the winners were The Living Center by ENSO S&A Health House Sdn. Bhd. who was the winners of the GBLA. Dato’ Sri Dr. Santhosh Satha, Group Chief Executive Officer himself won the Masterclass Entrepreneur of The Year Award while Datin Sri Alice Jebakani, Director of the company received the Excellence in Wellness Aesthetics Award.

As one of the leading Wellness and Aesthetics clinics in Malaysia, The Living Center aims to provide and nurture the beauty of every individual regardless of gender.

The Living Center provides state of the art technology and treatment solutions to all its customers with professionally trained doctors / therapist and experienced cosmetic dermatologist delivering wide range of treatment services.

Our Aesthetics treatments comprises of multiple different treatment that are non-invasive and designed to improve and enhance the appearance, texture and contours of your skin, face and body.

The Living Center also provides Enhanced External Counter Pulsation (EECP) treatment, Bemer Therapy, ReOxy Treatment, Far Infrared Sauna, Hydrotherapy Bath, Hydrogen Inhalation, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and many more.

With the current operations at Sunway GEO, Petaling Jaya and Jalan Maarof Bangsar, The Living Center aims to open a few more clinics by end of 2022 at Putrajaya and Penang.

With the addition of the 2 more new centres, it is forecasted that Enso revenue will increase to RM50 million in 2023 from revenue of RM24 million in 2021 giving it more than 100% growth.

All treatments are to be carried out by FDA or CE or Malaysia Medical Device Authority (MDA) Approved technology which are non-invasive and require minimal downtime. We understand each person has different needs; thus, all our treatments are tailored to allow you to achieve the look you desire and empower beautiful self-confidence within you.

Mr. Athi Pillai

+6012-2518649

athi.pillai@gmail.com