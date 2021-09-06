The lowest bidder is both a problem and a solution

SEVERAL years ago, a supervisor from a major factory registered for our annual five-day Japan study mission where participants would have a first-hand view of the world-class facilities and best practices of Toyota and its suppliers. The trip was a reward for his having directly contributed to eliminating wasteful operations on the shop floor using Lean Thinking principles.

The participation fee was pegged at $2,000 per person covering six nights’ hotel accommodation plus the chance to be coached by a Japanese expert who had worked for Toyota for 40 years. It also included a lecture on the basic principles of the Toyota Production System, visa assistance, land transport, entrance to related exhibitions and museums, some meals, and related amenities. The plane ticket cost was excluded to allow participants to choose their favorite carrier and use their airline miles.

It was a steal compared to the $8,000 tag set by other organizers except that they would cover all meals for a five-night, six-day event. The $2,000 was the early bird price, payable three months before the event. The regular rate was $2,500, to be paid one week before. We also allowed payment to be made a week after the tour but pegged the price at $3,000. The factory supervisor opted for $3,000 and his company requested that they be allowed to pay up to 90 days after the event.

We used to give them the same concession as their managers had previously attended our local seminars, priced at an average of $100 per person. This time, however, we thought that $3,000 was a big risk given our small operations – we couldn’t afford a lengthy collection process.

False economy

I consulted a cost accounting expert who replied: “Maximizing the use of cash is a very old trick in the books.” I pressed on: “Is the $3,000 worth it in exchange for waiting it out for 90 days?” His answer was “It’s a bad decision on their side. They’re paying you a premium considering that the interest rate is low.”

The signals I got from the supervisor confused me more. He told me that the reason for requesting the 90-day credit line was the availability of signatories, which I found suspicious. For one, every decent organization has its own business continuity plan. Business operations must not suffer due to the absence of decision-makers.



My wife, who is ever conscious of financial risks,is often right: “When in doubt, don’t.” So we proceeded to Japan as scheduled without the supervisor, who I pitied given a company policy unfavorable to small-time suppliers and service providers.

It’s a false economy and this came to me again when a client asked me to bid for a six-month management consulting project. I respectfully declined as they had previously rejected my package rate for a different project many years back. Why had they come back? Did they award the project to an amateur who failed to deliver? If they did, then Shane Parrish was right in a recent tweet: “Hiring a professional is expensive, but hiring an amateur costs a fortune.” It explains the false economy mindset of some people.

It happens when an organization buys generic office equipment because branded products cost more. Reality kicks in the moment the inexpensive product breaks down and needs frequent costly repairs. There’s also no assurance that spare parts for it will always be available. People more often ignore the invisible costs of downtime.

In management consulting, false economy happens if an amateur consultant who charges cheap fails to deliver. It can also happen to someone who buys inexpensive children’s toys that contain toxic materials, delays preventive maintenance work and thus makes a machine worse or over-consumes a sweet unmindful of the long-term effects of diabetes.

Minimize total cost

American statistician and quality management genius W. Edwards Deming (1900-1993) said: “End the practice of awarding business on the basis of a price tag. Instead, minimize total cost. Move toward a single supplier for any one item on a long-term relationship of loyalty and trust.” Deming advised us not to engage in a low-cost bidding strategy as suppliers and service providers would often cheat if only to gain a decent profit.

The better approach is to establish long-term strategic and mutually-beneficial business partnerships to enable suppliers to deliver quality products in the right amounts, time, and agreed quantities. Mutual trust and respect is key.

Admittedly, not many organizations follow Deming’s recommendation as they would rather buy inexpensive Chinese products regardless of the production process’ integrity (think forced labor) and dubious materials that could compromise the environment and man’s health and safety, among others.

For some organizations, buying from the highest bidder is difficult to understand except when you focus on minimizing total cost, which is the end-all of the Deming approach. So why buy an inexpensive product that cannot not be used in the long term? What’s the logic?

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management. Chat with him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter or send feedback to [email protected] or via https://reyelbo.consulting.