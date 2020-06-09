The luxurious Alpha Suites experience, redefined

The Alpha Suites works nonstop to innovate its already high standards of cleanliness and sanitation in preparation for the hotel’s reopening.

The Alpha Suites’ meticulous housekeeping team has been sanitizing all rooms with state-of-the-art, laboratory-tested UV equipment, which eliminate pathogens on suite surfaces. All rooms are sealed to ensure no one enters the suite after sanitation. The common areas of the hotel are sanitized every 30 minutes as part of the hotel’s heightened commitment to safety.

The Alpha Suites also enforces stricter health protocols, including requiring all to use face masks, undergo mandatory temperature checks and frequently hand sanitize and use disinfecting footbaths upon entry. Hand sanitizers are provided at the front desk and restaurant takeout stations. Guests will complete comprehensive travel and health questionnaires prior to check-in. Physical distancing will be strictly observed in common areas of the hotel with floor markers placed around to help guests keep a safe distance from one another.

All health protocols of the hotel are being closely monitored and supported by the medical team of Aegle Wellness Center, a state of the art, health and wellness center located in the Alphaland Makati Place complex.

The Alpha Suites has adjusted operations of amenities such as opening take-out stations at restaurants. The lagoon-style swimming pool is open to 10 swimmers at a time.

Conveniently, there’s also an upscale grocery in the adjacent mall an elevator ride away at Alphaland Makati Place.