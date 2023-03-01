The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council: Malaysia at the Forefront of Healthcare and HospitalityMHTC-Logo.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – Malaysia is a renowned tourist destination, welcoming over 26 million tourists from all over the world in 2019[1]. While many travellers choose the country for its diverse tourist attractions, it is also a popular healthcare travel destination, having won the coveted Destination of the Year award from the International Medical Travel Journal consecutively from 2015 to 2017 and again in 2020.

“With Malaysia’s international borders fully opened again, we are excited to welcome travellers from across the globe to come over, relax and experience the amazing sights and sounds that our country has to offer. As Malaysia is home to many private healthcare establishments that offer comprehensive health screening packages, this is also an opportune time for you to catch up on your health screening,” said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC).

In aligning with the global shift towards prioritising preventive health and wellness, Malaysia Healthcare is eager to encourage this trend, providing healthcare travellers with Premium Wellness offerings that combine a vast range of comprehensive health screening offerings with world-class hotel accommodations and leisure tour itineraries in one convenient package.

With a multitude of health screening offerings that can be personalised according to patients’ age, gender and current health conditions widely available, healthcare travellers are spoilt for choice when it comes to handpicking the healthcare establishment that best meets their preference, needs and comfort. As there is little to no waiting time needed, they will be able to plan their travel schedule properly and get their health screening done promptly and efficiently. Thereafter, healthcare travellers can opt to explore the beauty of Malaysia with a guided tour or at their own leisure as well as enjoying healthy meals and other wellness activities back at the hotel.

Healthcare in Malaysia is primarily overseen by the Ministry of Health (MOH), with all private hospitals being required to comply with the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 and Private Healthcare Facilities Service Regulations 2006, thus ensuring that the quality of healthcare in the country and the safety of patients are upheld.

“With the Premium Wellness Programme, healthcare travellers will have a seamless, fuss-free vacation, and also keep up to date with their health screening routines in a safe and trusted destination,” added Mohd Daud.

In its commitment to providing a seamless end-to-end journey experience for healthcare travellers, Malaysia Healthcare provides a range of services from the moment they make their enquiries until the time they are ready to head home. These include a Call Centre and Concierge & Lounge service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) and Penang International Airport (PIA), which will assist all healthcare travellers through disembarkation, customs and immigration at the airport, and ensure they are well taken care of during their stay in the country.

