The Manila Times partners with SDSN Youth’s Interactive Philippine Dashboard on Covid-19

SUSTAINABLE Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Youth welcomes The Manila Times as one of it official media partners of SDSN Youth’s Interactive Philippine Dashboard on Covid-19.

Launched in 2015, UN SDSN Youth is the global youth division of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), an initiative to amplify the tremendous energy and capabilities of youth in generating broader buy-in for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Recently, SDSN Youth was also included in the official UN Taskforce on Covid-19 response with an institutional mandate to create solutions that respond to the current pandemic. In response to the current pandemic, the Philippine team has launched the first and only youth-led online knowledge platform on Covid-19, entitled the Interactive Philippine Dashboard.