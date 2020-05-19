The Meanies Announce New Album ‘Desperate Measures’, Share First Single

Aussie punk rock royalty The Meanies have announced their new album Desperate Measures will be released this July via Cheersquad Records and Tapes. Their fourth full-length, Desperate Measures will mark the group’s first studio album since their 2015 comeback release It’s Not Me, It’s You, which arrived over two decades after previous album 10% Weird (1994).

“Desperate Measures is an album title for the times, whether it be applicable to the rise of right wing anti-intellectualism, the associated denial of impending environmentally apocalyptic disaster or the cultural lobotomy of today’s popular media,” explains the band’s frontman Link Meanie.

“It’s hard to see a way through this miasma of illogical negativity without… (drum roll)… desperate measures.”

To coincide with the announce, the band have shared the album’s lead single, ‘Cruel To Be Caned’, which notably sees bassist Wally Meanie take on lead vocal duties for the first time. The new song depicts “a tale of anxiety, depression and inevitable isolation, and the struggle knowing that such forced expulsion is at once entirely necessary, yet resented”, according to a press release.

Watch the video for ‘Cruel To Be Caned’ – a trippy, DIY horror collage put together by Link Meanie himself – below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]