The Midway Report: Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 25, 2020

Happy Hottest 100 Day everyone! triple j has been counting down your favourite tunes of 2019 since midday and we’ve now officially reached the halfway point.

Yup, the beers have been sunk, our ears sufficiently warmed, and now, it’s time to get down to business. We hope you haven’t used up your Hottest 100 Day quota of fire and tuna emojis, because there’s still another 50 tuna sangas on the way.

We’ll take a looksie at the bottom 50 of the Hottest 100 in a sec. But for now, let’s recap on the stats and big moments of the countdown so far.

The stakes seem higher for the countdown this year with a record number of votes placed: 3,211,596. A whopping 16.4 per cent more votes than last year.

We know that a HUGE 65 per cent of the countdown is homegrown. So that means we have another 30 Aussie songs coming up.

There are 17 artists making their countdown debut this year, and so far, we’ve seen some stellar debuts. Slowly Slowly came in at #57 with ‘Jellyfish’, Spacey Jane at #80 with ‘Good For You’, and Adrian Eagle at #95 with ‘A.O.K.’.

According to Warm Tunas the #1 position is a race between Denzel Curry and Billie Eilish.

Also in the race for those special top spots are Mallrat, G Flip, and Thelma Plum.

Billie Eilish has already charted twice with ‘wish you were gay’ at #67 and ‘all the good girls go to hell’ at #91.

Joining her with multiple Hottest 100 entries are Thelma Plum, with ‘Homecoming Queen’ at #65 and ‘Not Angry Anymore’ at #78, and three (!!!!) for G Flip with ‘Lover’ at #58, Stupid at #66 and ‘I Am Not Afraid’ at #77.

Check out the Hottest 100 first 50 in full below, and catch all the updates for the rest of the countdown over at our live updates page.

Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019 (First 50)

49. Ruel — ‘Free Time’

50. Holy Holy — ‘Teach Me About Dying’

51. BENEE – ‘Evil Spider’

52. Tame Impala – ‘Patience’

53. FISHER – ‘You Little Beauty’

54. Ocean Alley – ‘Stained Glass’

55. Khalid – ‘Talk (Feat. Disclosure)’

56. J. Cole – ‘MIDDLE CHILD’

57. Slowly Slowly – ‘Jellyfish’

58. G Flip – ‘Lover’

59. Mallrat x Basenji – ‘Nobody’s Home’

60. Hockey Dad – ‘I Missed Out’

61. Holy Holy – ‘Maybe You Know’

62. Bakar – ‘Hell N Back’

63. Halsey – ‘Nightmare’

64. George Alice – ‘Circles’

65. Thelma Plum – ‘Homecoming Queen’

66. G Flip – ‘Stupid’

67. Billie Eilish – ‘wish you were gay’

68. Illy – ‘Then What’

69. Violent Soho – ‘Vacation Forever’

70. E^ST – ‘Talk Deep’

71. The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

72. Angie McMahon – ‘Pasta’

73. Cub Sport – ‘Party Pill’

74. Hayden James and NAATIONS – ‘Nowhere To Go’

75. Golden Features x The Presets – ‘Paradise’

76. Meg Mac – ‘Something Tells Me’

77. G Flip – ‘I Am Not Afraid’

78. Thelma Plum – ‘Not Angry Anymore’

79. Dean Lewis – ‘Stay Awake’

80. Spacey Jane – ‘Good For You’

81. Flume – ‘Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar)’

82. Peking Duk & Jack River – ‘Sugar’

83. Alex Lahey – ‘Welcome To The Black Parade (Like A Version)’

84. DOPE LEMON – ‘Hey You’

85. Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’

86. Slipknot – ‘Unsainted’

87. Kanye West – ‘Follow God’

88. Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys – ‘Lose Control’

89. Sampa the Great – ‘Final Form’

90. Skegss – ‘Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version)’

91. Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’

92. Client Liaison – ‘The Real Thing’

93. Post Malone – ‘Wow.’

94. Allday – ‘Protection’

95. Adrian Eagle – ‘A.O.K.’

96. Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Ludens’

97. San Cisco – ‘Skin’

98. Baker Boy – ‘Meditjin (Feat. JessB)’

99. Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘C.U.D.I. (Can U Dig It)’

100. Dune Rats – ‘No Plans’