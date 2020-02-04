The Milk Carton Kids Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020

Traditional folk duo The Milk Carton Kids have announced a massive 2020 Australian tour, marking their first time here since 2015.

The tour is in support of the California duo’s latest album The Only Ones, which was released late last year via their own label Milk Carton Records imprint with Thirty Tigers.

The Australian tour will hit eight dates across the country this August. They’ll be kicking things off in Adelaide, before taking on Meeniyan, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Mullumbimby and Brisbane.

They’ll be joined by special guest and opening act Vera Sola.

Check out all important dates, venues and ticketing info below.

[embedded content]

The Milk Carton Kids 2020 Australian Tour

With special guest Vera Solo

Tickets on sale 10am Tuesday, 11th February

Friday, 7th August

Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Love Police

Saturday, 8th August

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Tickets: Love Police

Sunday, 9th August

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tickets: Love Police

Monday, 10th August

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Tickets: Love Police

Wednesday, 12th August

Freo Social, Perth

Tickets: Love Police

Saturday, 15th August

City Recital Hall, Sydney

Tickets: Love Police

Sunday, 16th August

Mullum Town Hall, Mullumbimby

Tickets: Love Police