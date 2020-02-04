The Milk Carton Kids Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020
Traditional folk duo The Milk Carton Kids have announced a massive 2020 Australian tour, marking their first time here since 2015.
The tour is in support of the California duo’s latest album The Only Ones, which was released late last year via their own label Milk Carton Records imprint with Thirty Tigers.
The Australian tour will hit eight dates across the country this August. They’ll be kicking things off in Adelaide, before taking on Meeniyan, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Mullumbimby and Brisbane.
They’ll be joined by special guest and opening act Vera Sola.
Check out all important dates, venues and ticketing info below.
The Milk Carton Kids 2020 Australian Tour
With special guest Vera Solo
Tickets on sale 10am Tuesday, 11th February
Friday, 7th August
Festival Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Love Police
Saturday, 8th August
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Tickets: Love Police
Sunday, 9th August
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Tickets: Love Police
Monday, 10th August
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne
Tickets: Love Police
Wednesday, 12th August
Freo Social, Perth
Tickets: Love Police
Saturday, 15th August
City Recital Hall, Sydney
Tickets: Love Police
Sunday, 16th August
Mullum Town Hall, Mullumbimby
Tickets: Love Police