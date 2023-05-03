The Mills Fabrica portfolio company Circ partners with Zara to launch a first-of-its kind collection made using recycled polycotton blended textiles image_2.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – The Mills Fabrica portfolio company

Circ



, the textile technology company that recycles polycotton waste back into new fibers, launches a first-of-its-kind collection with Zara. The partnership takes a pivotal step towards circularity in the fashion industry by revealing a new first-of-its-kind women’s capsule collection made with recycled textiles derived from polycotton textile waste. The collection is now available across 11 markets globally.

Zara and Circ have tackled one of the biggest challenges for the fashion industry: breaking down blends of polyester and cotton – referred to as “polycotton” – into new recycled raw materials to create new garments. Circ´s innovative recycling technology is the only platform to successfully separate polycotton blended textile waste and recover both cellulosic and synthetic fibers. Utilizing this technology, Zara and Circ have created a collection featuring lyocell garments made with 50% recycled polycotton textile waste and polyester garments with 43% recycled polycotton textile waste. With creative direction from the design team at Zara Woman, the collection showcases on-trend and light garments in burgundy tones that are designed to keep in circulation.

“We believe our partnership with Zara signals a seismic shift in how the fashion industry and consumers view what is possible in sustainability,” said Peter Majeranowski, CEO of Circ. “This is the first-time recycled polyester and lyocell clothing manufactured from polycotton textile waste is in the hands of consumers, and we are taking important steps towards making circularity the new standard. Circ and Zara want to create a new future in which the garments hanging in our closets are made from recycled materials that can then be recycled over and over again.”

“This first-of-its-kind collection demonstrates that innovation in new fibers and collaboration with specialized experts are two key pillars in advancing the circularity of the textile industry. Circ’s technology opens the door to effectively separate and recycle any blend of polyester and cotton – which is one of the most common textile blends in clothing. At Zara and Inditex, we want to lead the transformation of our industry by creating fashion collections rooted in circularity,” remarked Javier Losada, Inditex Chief Sustainability Officer.

This partnership follows investment from Inditex, Zara’s parent company, in Circ last year aimed at accelerating industrial-scale solutions towards circularity in the fashion industry. This is the first time Inditex has made an investment of this kind within its Sustainability Innovation Hub (SIH) which aims to boost technological innovation and improve product circularity.

The Mills Fabrica has been committed to supporting innovative and disruptive technologies in the techstyle (technology and apparel technology) and agrifood industries through its investments, incubation programs, office spaces, lab, and impact retail stores since 2018. It has supported Circ since 2021 through investments, marketing exposure, and connections to the textile and apparel industry. The Mills Fabrica’s portfolio of cutting edge techstyle companies also includes Renewcell, Colorifix, Geltor, and Michroma among others.

“We’re proud to see technology-empowered solutions making such a positive impact in the textile and apparel industry, contributing to a more sustainable future. The Mills Fabrica looks forward to our continued support of Circ as they make sustainable fashion accessible to the masses through this unprecedented partnership with Zara,” says Cintia Nunes, General Manager and Head of Asia, The Mills Fabrica.



Hashtag: #TheMillsFabrica

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.