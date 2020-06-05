The MMDA and outdated concepts

There is nothing like a crisis to get us to ask whether our policies and practices make sense. Looking at the way the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has managed traffic on our roads and the mobility of people throughout the city, there are a few practices that need to be swept aside, not only to make our metropolis more livable, but also to enhance its vitality and economic potential.

One mistaken notion at the MMDA is that the overall objective is to make cars go faster. After decades of pursuing this objective, we all know where this has brought us. Major roads are choked with cars; EDSA slows to 5 kilometers an hour or less every rush hour.

Despite the MMDA’s best efforts, traffic has gotten worse year after year. There is a saying that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Prioritizing car mobility over people mobility is regarded in the traffic engineering and urban planning literature as a fundamental cause of traffic congestion. Building or expanding roads to ease traffic ends up attracting more vehicles. Before long, streets are more congested than before. It has been an endless downward spiral.

Although streets are filled with cars, what decision-makers ignore is that car owners represent only 12 percent of households in Metro Manila — a small minority. By prioritizing cars on our roads, we sacrifice the welfare of the majority, those less privileged and more vulnerable.

By subjecting buses and jeepneys to number-coding limits (in order to give more road space to private cars), commuters end up having longer queues and travel times. By narrowing sidewalks and requiring pedestrians to use elevated footbridges to cross our roads, we exclude over 10 percent of our population who would have difficulty climbing stairs — senior citizens, persons with disability, those carrying heavy packages and parents with small children. In the effort to give more road space to cars, there are hardly any bike lanes in all of of Metro Manila.

And when today’s emergency calls for the protection of the millions of Filipinos who are forced to walk or cycle because of the reduction in public transport capacity, the MMDA’s response is to mention a plan for both cyclists and pedestrians to share the sidewalk on EDSA (instead of the obvious solution of placing a protected bike lane on the roadway). For those who have been on the sidewalk on EDSA, there are portions where the pedestrian walkway is only half a meter; and there are also portions blocked by electric posts and other utilities. How long will it take for the MMDA or the Department of Public Works and Highways to acquire the land to carve out enough space on the sidewalk for a bicycle lane? In the MMDA’s rule book, roads are for cars, not for people.

What are other cities doing? Why are other cities able to escape their traffic nightmares while Metro Manila congestion worsens? The cities with the best mobility are doing just the opposite of what the MMDA is doing. They are prioritizing walking, cycling and public transport, while finding ways to reduce the demand for car travel. Take our neighbor Singapore. They are investing $1 billion to create 800 kilometers of cycleways by 2023.

They are working to expand their bus and train systems, while discouraging car use through electronic road pricing (similar to a toll for entering the city center). In doing so, they are creating the right incentives — motivating car users to switch into low-emission, efficient and sustainable transport modes.

The second outdated notion is that EDSA should be managed as a limited access highway, a road whose main purpose is to flow vehicles (as we see on expressways like the South Luzon Expressway and Tarlac–Pangasinan-La Union Expressway. On these highways, the only stops along the way are the occasional gas stations with their shops and food courts.

EDSA is no longer a limited access highway. The last time it was anything like that was half a century ago, when it was still called Highway 54. Today’s EDSA is chock-full of activities every 20 meters — shops, restaurants, buildings, driveways and residences occupying nearly every stretch of the road.

EDSA today is no longer a road for cars; it is a road with many users — pedestrians, cyclists, public transport, delivery vehicles, motorcycles and cars. Treating it as a limited access highway not only congests the city, but also limits its economic potential.

Fencing off pedestrians, narrowing sidewalks to give more space for cars, forcing people to cross only using unsightly and unsafe footbridges — all of these on EDSA serve as an imposing “wall” between the avenue’s two sides. The “wall” that is EDSA reduces the mobility of large segments of the population — especially those who have difficulty climbing footbridges — all because of the MMDA’s antiquated notion that EDSA should be treated as a highway.

In contrast to the MMDA’s insistence on footbridges for “safety” reasons, modern urban planning practice consistently recommends at-grade or ground-level pedestrian crossings wherever possible, because they are safer, accessible to persons of all abilities and more convenient. In fact, studies have shown that there are more injuries and fatalities close to elevated footbridges, precisely because people who are unable to climb the stairs have no option but to cross at ground level and are left without the protection of a street-level pedestrian crossing.

The big losers under the MMDA’s policies are the establishments along EDSA. EDSA’s treatment as a limited access highway means that the customers of shops or restaurants along EDSA is limited largely to people who are already on your side of EDSA. If not for the “wall” that is EDSA — if it were easier to cross EDSA safely and conveniently — establishments on both sides of it would enjoy many more customers.

How are such roads managed in the best cities in the world? Such roads are managed as multimodal roads, rather than as roads mainly for cars. As a multimodal road, the needs of the different users, including pedestrians, cyclists and public transport, are given balanced attention in the allocation of road space. The result is that you have a much more efficient and productive road. With a mix of different travel modes and with space for walking and cycling, the people-throughput of a multimodal road is nearly three times greater than the same road prioritizing cars. There are manifold other benefits — the street becomes safer, the air quality is improved, the neighborhood becomes more accessible for those without cars, and businesses enjoy more customers. EDSA managed as a multimodal road would bring new energy, economic potential and dynamism into the city.

Metro Manila’s future is as a vibrant, inclusive, green, accessible and happy city not one mired in traffic and pollution. The MMDA can shape that future with the right policies: roads to move people, not cars; priority for pedestrians, cyclists and users of public transport; and EDSA managed as a multimodal road, not as a highway.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and public transport advocate. He can be reached at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com or followed on Twitter @RobertRsiy.