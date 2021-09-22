The more the merrier’ as Senate, House leaders welcome Moreno-Ong tandem in 2022

LEADERS of the Senate and House of Representatives welcomed the addition of the tandem of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Dr. Willie Ong to the presidential and vice presidential race in 2022.

“The more the merrier. [There will be] more [presidential candidates] to choose from,” said Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd in a text message when sought for his reaction on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of electing a minority president in 2022, Sotto said, “(It) Has always been the case since [former president] FVR (Fidel V. Ramos), except (former president Joseph) Erap’s (Estrada) time.”

Sotto and his longtime ally, fellow Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, had announced their decision to run for vice president and president in the 2022 national elections.

The ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has two sets of candidates to the nation’s top two posts after it was split into two factions.

The group of the Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi chose Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and President Rodrigo Duterte as its presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, who leads the other faction together with Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, has also announced his intention to seek the presidency.



Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has yet to accept the endorsement of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas to be its standard-bearer.

‘Excellent choice’

House of Representatives’ Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez said Moreno’s choice of Ong was a “good” one.

“I have known Dr. Willie, a close friend, as a decent man whose heart is in the right place,” Romualdez, president of Lakas-CMD, said.

“He truly cares for his fellowmen, and he has never wavered in his quest for a good government responsive to the needs of Filipinos,” the lawmaker said.

“Good luck, Doc. I wish you and Mayor Isko all the best,” Romualdez said.