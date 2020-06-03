The Most Batshit Songs Played During Triple J’s ‘Requestival’

Just like that, triple j‘s unprecedented ‘Requestival’ has come to an end. One week of entirely requested songs was always going to be chaotic, but it hit levels of cooked, baked and fried that we simply could never have anticipated.

We got some old Hottest 100 faves, and we got some modern classics. We got some heavy metal bangers, and we got some bright pop bops.

But, most importantly, we got whatever the hell this list is. Enjoy, cringe, and savour the memories.

Nikki Webster – ‘Strawberry Kisses’

The early 00’s hit from Australia’s sweetheart got a much overdue spin on the station on Saturday morning, taking us back to a land of butterfly clips, lip smackers and a point in time where the Olympics were able to go ahead with not a pandemic to worry about.

Las Ketchup – ‘The Ketchup Song (Asereje)’

Had a built-in TikTok dance almost two decades before TikTok dances were a thing.

John Williams – ‘Duel Of The Fates’

While it might not ring any bells immediately, ‘Duel Of The Fates’ is the choral score masterpiece from the film that was anything but – Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – set over the final showdown between Obi Wan, Qui Gon (still too soon) and Darth Maul. Never has the arvo drive home sounded so important.

Beethoven – ‘Symphony No. 5 in C Minor’

Except they didn’t play the whole thing. Cowards.

Mr. Burns – ‘See My Vest’

We really like the vest.

Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel – ‘Defying Gravity’

It took many long and arduous years to get the nation’s youth broadcaster to play a song from Broadway, and Bridget Hustwaite gave those in the centre of that Venn diagram what they wanted on Tuesday night. A few days later, ‘All That Jazz’ from Chicago was played. Friends, we have won.

DJ Ötzi – ‘Hey Baby’

If we can’t go to Splendour, let triple J bring Splendour to us.

The Round The Twist Theme Song

All rise for the country’s real national anthem.

Gina Riley – ‘The Joker’

Uh, ok. Now let’s all rise for the nation’s real national anthem.

The Veronicas – ‘Untouched’

Look, can we just have multiple national anthems?

K.K. Slider – ‘Bubblegum K.K’

On Thursday night, Bridget hyped up the elusive and enigmatic K.K. Slider by listing off some of his accolades – the fact that he remains booked from island to island and the fact that he’s “slaying the Nook charts”. Hard to imagine another song topping the Hottest 100 next year.

The Antiques Roadshow Theme Song

We really don’t have any words for this one. Truly.

John Cena – ‘The Time Is Now’

We could hear him, but we still couldn’t see him. Our lord and saviour John Cena works in mysterious ways.

Nickelback – ‘How You Remind Me’

For better or for much, much worse.

The Pokémon Theme Song

You know what they say? To be the very best, you have to play the very best.

Wide World of Sports – ‘Cricket Theme Song’

It’s actually difficult to imagine a moment where this will be topped. Wow, what a moment.

Taylor Swift – ‘Shake It Off’

J. U. S. T. I. C. E.

